Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian discloses "new challenger" at couple's farm after overcoming rabbit problem

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has revealed a new problem at the happily-married couple's farm in south Florida. Recently, the Reddit co-founder disclosed that the farm was previously experiencing issues with rabbits, but now, it's the birds that are doing the damage.

Ad

On Monday, March 10, Ohanian took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a couple of pictures, which showed strawberry plants at the farm in a bad state. Via the post's caption, the 41-year-old shared that birds, presumably with a liking for strawberries, are to blame for the state of the plants.

"🍓 Farm update... though we beat the rabbits... a new challenger has appeared: birds," Ohanian wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Alexis Ohanian began dating Serena Williams in 2015 and in December the very next year, the Reddit co-founder proposed marriage to the tennis legend. In September 2017, they became parents as they welcomed daughter Olympia to the world, and a couple of months later, they tied the knot at a gala New Orleans wedding. In 2023, Williams gave birth to the couple's second child, daughter Adira River.

Ohanian enthusiastically supported Williams at several prestigious tennis events, and was also in attendance for the 23-time singles Grand Slam champion and former No. 1's third-round loss at the 2022 US Open. The result pulled the curtain down on Williams' illustrious tennis-playing career.

Ad

Since then, she has devoted more time to her family, and her farm with Ohanian is a joint effort on the power couple's domestic front. They gave CBS Mornings a brief tour of the farm in early 2023, during which the former No. 1 hilariously revealed a rather elaborate name of a steer residing at the farm.

Serena Williams made a comic confession about the name of a steer at her farm with husband Alexis Ohanian

Alexis Ohanian (left) and Serena Williams (right) (Source: Getty)

In February 2023, CBS Mornings shared an exclusive interview they had earlier done with Serena Williams, which also featured a tour of her farm with husband Alexis Ohanian. It was revealed that the farm has a miniature horse, which was named Daisy by the couple's daughter Olympia. The 23-time singles Major winner herself then shared the name of a steer also named by Olympia:

Ad

"Antonio Enrique Cortez," Williams said. (at 4:16)

This left CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King rather perplexed, but Williams later explained the name's pop-culture roots.

"Antonio for Antonio Banderas, Enrique for Enrique Iglesias, and Cortez from the Spy Kids movie," she added.

Husband Alexis Ohanian quickly chimed in as well, saying:

"So I let the kids do the naming."

The farm is a source for a lot of the ingredients that Williams and Ohanian use in their kitchen for cooking their meals and beverages. For instance, in December last year, Williams brewed tea for herself and Olympia using honey and herbs from the farm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas