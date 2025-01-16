Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 1-word reaction to $6.3 billion-worth Commanders 'just di**ing around' in NFL playoffs meme

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently reacted to a sarcastic social media post claiming that Washington Commanders were 'just d**king around' in the NFL Playoffs. Earlier this week, Commanders registered their first playoff victory in nearly two decades.

On January 15, Total Pro Sports shared a hilarious post describing the motives of the four NFC teams left in the battle for the championship. While Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, and Los Angeles Rams were shown in a positive light with each of them having a reason to win, Commanders, who are worth $6.3 billion as per Forbes, were mocked for their poor results over the last two decades.

"We're just d**king around. Hey, this is fun," the description of the team read.

Alexis Ohanian, who is a big supporter of the Commanders, agreed with the description and termed it accurate.

"Accurate," he wrote

However, the American entrepreneur was elated when the team broke its NFL Playoffs curse on Sunday night. Commanders took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round and clinched an incredible 23-20 victory, marking their first playoff win after the 2005 season.

"A generational curse is lifted. Hail. @Commanders. I’m gonna remember this one for a long time," Ohanian said

The Commanders were led by Ohanian's favorite, quarterback Jayden Daniels, who completed 24 of the 35 passes and threw for two touchdowns. Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin also played a pivotal role in the team's historic win with seven receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Alexis Ohanian offers $200k for Jayden Daniels trading card

Sportico's Invest in Sports New York - Alexis Ohanian speaks (Source: Getty)

Apart from his entrepreneurial ventures and supporting the Washington Commanders, Alexis Ohanian has built a massive collection of sports cards including one of his wife and tennis icon Serena Williams.

Ohanian is an admirer of Commanders' Jayden Daniels as well and said in December 2024 that he was ready to pay a staggering $200,000 if someone got him the quarterback's rare True Black Prizm Finite trading card.

"I have a $200,000 proposition for you. You see I’ve been a diehard Commanders fan since I was a little kid and I am so excited this year with our franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels just taking care of business," Ohanian said in a post on Instagram.

"And this is the release of the 2024 Panini Prizm football cards and I wanna make sure I get my hands on the very best Jayden Daniels card. So this a $200,000 bounty, if you manage to get the Jayden Daniels True Black Prizm Finite one of one, congratulations. Let me know, send me a DM," he added.

Ohanian has amassed over 4500 cards of Williams to preserve the legacy of the 23-time Grand Slam champion. He also co-founded a trading card app, Mantel, in 2024.

