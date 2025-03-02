Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 2-word reaction to $100M-worth John Legend & others attending USC vs UCLA women's basketball showdown

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacted to the large A-list crowd that graced the college basketball game between the University of Southern California (USC) and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). The tech mogul has always been a loud advocate of the development of women's sports and has also contributed greatly towards its upliftment.

The Reddit co-founder was elated with the presence of $100 Million worth (via Celebrity Net Worth) singer-songwriter John Legend along with other stars like JJ Redick and Reggie Miller at the sold-out game between the Bruins and the Trojans. JuJu Watkins led her side to a 67- 80 victory after sheer domination throughout, as she alone scored 30 points in the game.

Alexis Ohanian, who has always shown his support for the sport, took to X (formerly Twitter) to comment under a video of the large attendance at the game posted by media outlet Front Office Sports.

His reaction exuded power as he cheered for women's sports.

"Believe it. #EveryoneWatchesWomensSports ," Ohanian wrote.

Ohanian has never shied away from investing in women's sports as well, as he believes in their future scopes. He, along with his wife Serena Williams, owns the NWSL team Angel City FC, which recently rose to $300 million in valuation after being initially bought for just $1 million in 2020.

He also made a multi-year transformational donation to his alma mater last year for the development of women's basketball.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian makes big donation to UVA women's basketball

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian at a game- Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian made a multi-year donation to his alma mater, The University of Virginia (UVA), for the development of the women's basketball program last year in December. Even though the amount wasn't disclosed, it is reportedly the largest donation made in the history of the university's program.

This donation is aimed at curbing the financial difficulties that are faced by female athletes in taking up sports, and the department also looks to improve the training facilities to help them prosper. Ohanian also hopes for more people to invest in women's sports, owing to their bright future.

"You see today's women's athletes are hungry, they're motivated. People are realizing why women's sports are so compelling and worth investment. It makes business sense," Ohanian said via ESPN.

He also said that his vision is for his two daughters to have the right people to look up to:

"Yes, I have two daughters, and I want them to have great role models. But that's not all this is."

