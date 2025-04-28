Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 2-word reaction to Tara Davis-Woodhall's charisma

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently expressed surprise over the aura that surrounded Olympic champion Tara Davis-Woodhall. The Reddit co-founder shared a video in which the crowd can be seen syncing with the American athlete's gestures, just seconds before she attempted her commendable long jump at the Drake Relays.

Tara Davis-Woodhall secured a commendable victory in the women's long jump with a leap of 6.95 meters at the 2025 Drake Relays. This victory came after her gold medal performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she secured the title with a 7.10-meter jump by beating Germany's Malaika Mihambo. Davis-Woodhall's consistent performance has won Alexis Ohanian's admiration, who plans to involve her in the upcoming editions of the Athlos NYC track meet.

After the victory, Tara Davis-Woodhall posted a video on her Instagram where she can be seen nurturing fans' amazing support during her track performance. As the crowd cheered for Woodhall, she was seen clapping her hands while everyone else synced with her actions to motivate her for the long jump attempt.

"AFTER. ME. 👏🏽," her caption said.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, was quick enough to reciprocate the energy on social media. Resharing the video on his Instagram story, the Reddit co-founder applauded the amazing aura that captivated the wide audience to match the rhythm with the 25-year-old.

"This energy!!!" he wrote.

Alexis Ohanian Story - Via Instagram

Advocating women in sports for a long time, Alexis Ohanian is all set to return with the women-only sports meet ATHLOS on October 10, 2025. The event will take place at the Icahn Stadium in New York City, in the presence of young talent and hundreds of spectators.

Serena Williams sparks expectations of a major union with Simone Biles

Serena Williams at the 2025 TIME100 Gala - Source: Getty

WTA legend Serena Williams' recent appearance at the TIME 100 gala in New York created massive headlines across all media channels. After the event, the 43-year-old shared a summary of her experience with a carousel of pictures on her Instagram. Besides focusing on her adorable black dress, the WTA legend shared adorable glimpses of her meeting with Scarlett Johansson and Simone Biles.

"The highlight of my night meeting my favorite #Avenger Scarlett Johansson ❤️😍😍 And of course being reunited with my new doubles partner @simonebiles," her caption said.

The American gymnast replicated the energy with an adorable comment on the 23-time Grand Slam champion's update.

"Coming soon to a court near you," she replied.

Simone Biles' comment on Serena Williams' post - Via Instagram

The way she portrayed her bonding with Simone Biles gave hints of a potential collaboration with the Olympic champion. This also adds up to her whole family's admiration for Biles, as they have previously shared on social media channels.

