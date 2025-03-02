Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 3-word reaction as he gears up for Virginia vs North Carolina Gameday

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared a three-word reaction as he prepared for the upcoming NCAA women’s basketball game. Though an entrepreneur by profession, Ohanian has always been a passionate sports fan. He’s often seen following various sports, including basketball, golf, baseball, and tennis.

The Virginia Cavaliers women’s basketball team will take on the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels in their final regular-season game at Carmichael Arena. Tip-off is set for 2 PM EST on Sunday, March 2.

On the same day, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian took to X (formerly Twitter) to show support for the "HOOS"—the nickname for the University of Virginia's men's and women's basketball teams, the Virginia Cavaliers—before their game. He reshared their head coach's motivational message and added his own well wishes for the team. He wrote:

“Finish strong, HOOS!”

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has done a lot for women's sports

Alexis Ohanian with daughter Olympia at Athlos NYC - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has launched Athlos, a groundbreaking all-women’s track and field meet in 2024. This first-of-its-kind event offers an unprecedented prize purse, with winners of each event taking home $60,000. No track and field meet has ever been awarded a prize of this magnitude before.

Ohanian is a strong supporter of women's sports and has invested in several women's teams. The first edition of the event was held on September 26, 2024, featuring Olympic champions like Gabby Thomas, Faith Kipyegon, and Alexis Holmes.

The American wanted to make this event a regular fixture on the sports calendar. In an interview with Inc., he said:

“These athletes are special. They are phenomenal, some of the fastest humans on the planet. They shouldn’t disappear outside of the Olympics….At a minimum, we want to make this the marquee track meet of the year. Our ambition is big.”

He added:

“No one has ever seen anything like Athlos before. We had to get people to believe in a dream and a vision.”

Last year, Ohanian pulled off an impressive feat by booking Grammy-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion for the evening’s musical performance. This season, the American entrepreneur is making another big move—this time, urging global superstar Rihanna to perform at the Athlos event.

Ohanian’s push came at the request of young athlete Grace Start. Taking to Instagram, he posted a video asking the singer to join the event, captioning it:

“🏃‍♀️ @athlos — The fastest women on the planet. The biggest purse prize in history. And an iconic musical guest TBD.... OK, @badgalriri — ATHLOS 2025 — what do you say?! 👀”

