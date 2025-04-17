Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 3-word reaction to welcome new Angel City FC coach

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, celebrated the announcement of Alexander Straus taking over coaching duties at Angel City FC from June. Straus is currently coaching FC Bayern Munich's women's team.

On Thursday, April 17, Angel City FC announced via their social media that Straus will join the club in June after completing his duties as the Munich coach. The Norwegian has won the Frauen-Bundesliga title twice. They are also currently leading the table and are on their way to a third consecutive title.

"Welcome to LA, Alexander Straus! The two-time Bundesliga champ and current Bayern Munich Women’s head coach is officially joining Angel City as our new head coach starting June 1," Angel City FC captioned their announcement post on X.

Sharing the post, Ohanian, a major investor of the club, wrote:

"Welcome aboard, Coach!!"

After Matchday 4 in the NWSL, which began in March, Angel City FC sits in fourth spot after winning two and drawing two.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian beamed with pride while talking about his Angel City FC investment

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian ahead of an Angel City FC match - Source: Getty

In July, during the ESPY Awards, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, talked about his successful investment in Angel City FC.

"I can't comment on the details but in 2019 when I said I was going to start a team, a lot of people said I was going to lose a lot of money," Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian told Reuters on the red carpet at the ESPY Awards (via Reuters). "I just wonder where they are now."

The Reddit co-founder, a vocal advocate for women's sports, then added:

"This is really just the start. I'm excited to see this continued investment and to keep building Angel City into what I know can be the biggest brand in all of women's professional sports."

Ohanian co-founded Reddit along with his friends in 2005 and helped it become one of the most used social media platforms. After stepping away from the board in 2020, he has invested in several other ventures with a special emphasis on women's sports.

He became a major investor in Angel City FC, which began playing in the NWSL in 2022. Recently, he co-produced an X-exclusive show called 'Offseason,' which follows NWSL stars during their offseason.

A major track and field fan, Ohanian also initiated Athlos NYC. This women-only track event, which held its inaugural edition in September 2024, featured some top athletes.

