Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian enjoy fun night out at Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour in Paris

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian recently attended one of Beyonce's shows on the pop music icon's Cowboy Carter Tour in Paris. Williams, an avid fan and dear friend of the 35-time Grammy Award winner, captured herself enthusiastically singing the words to some of the songs. Meanwhile, the tennis legend's husband was mightily impressed with the grand nature of the show.

On Saturday, June 21, former World No. 1 and 23-time singles Major champion Serena Williams took to her Instagram Stories and shared a mix of pictures and videos from her experience at Beyonce's electric show at Paris' Stade de France. One of the videos featured the 43-year-old singing along to Beyonce's 2011 smash hit, "Love on Top".

Williams' Instagram Stories featuring the highlights of her and husband Alexis Ohanian's experience at Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour show in Paris (Source: Instagram/serenawilliams)

Alexis Ohanian, the Reddit co-founder who married Serena Williams in 2017, shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), which reflected his amazement at Beyonce singing while sitting on a horseshoe prop suspended in the air. Ohanian captioned his post:

"Didn’t know Beyoncé was gonna FLY tonight. Damn!"

The Cowboy Carter Tour began in April this year in the USA with memorable shows at the SoFi Stadium and MetLife Stadium. The tour then moved to European shores. It is set to return to the USA in July with shows lined up at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Williams and Beyonce share a close relationship. In 2016, the tennis legend even made a special appearance in one of the pop music sensation's music videos.

"It was really fun" - Serena Williams' honest take on being a part of a Beyonce music video in 2016

Beyonce (left) and Serena Williams (right) perform together on stage during 2016's 'The Formation World Tour' (Source: Getty)

Nine years ago, Serena Williams featured prominently in the music video for "Sorry", a single from Beyonce's sixth album, 'Lemonade'. At a press conference ahead of the 2016 Italian Open, Williams spoke up about her experience of dancing in the video and how Beyonce helped her ease into it.

"She [Beyonce] told me that she just wants me to dance, like just be really free and just dance like nobody's looking and go all out. So that wasn't easy in the beginning, but then it got easier. And then, you know, we just did a few takes. It was really fun," Williams said.

Later that year, Williams and Beyonce performed together on stage in the final show of the music icon's Formation World Tour in New Jersey.

