Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian & father-in-law Chris open up about how they maintain healthy work-life balance amid busy schedules

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian engaged in a hearty conversation with his father Chris Ohanian on the latest episode of his Business Dad podcast. They shared memories as Alexis' father, Chris, talked about how he balanced work and family.

The father-son duo shared the challenges of being entrepreneurs and how it affected their involvement with their respective families and the 'trade-offs' of entrepreneurship.

"When you are working for someone else, you can shut off your brain in a way because you are like 'I am off the clock now I am doing my family thing now.' Whereas as an entrepreneur that switch never really shuts off and so you're always feeling I think some level of maybe not anxiety but some level of the trade-offs," Alexis Ohanian said. (27:40 onwards)

Alexis Ohanian then asked his dad about what these sacrifices looked like for him and whether they had paid off.

While answering the question, Chris, who used to be a pharmacy technician and travel agent, reminisced about the time when he started his business and the obstacles he faced in maintaining harmony between his personal and professional obligations.

"I remember it must have been just before '98 October was earlier 98 I took a work trip with a bunch of other travel agents and we went to Beijing for a week. I came back and you were in Boy Scouts and there was a weekly Thursday night meeting," he reminisced (29:40 onwards).

"There was that weekly meeting that I attended sort of in the beginning at the end I wasn't really a participant, and I just came off however long that flight was from Beijing, 18 hours connecting through Detroit but I was like you know it's ok, that's a commitment. You might be a little tired but it's no big thing. So you do these things you know and it's satisfying in the end that you're able to follow through in a commitment," he added.

Alexis Ohanian has had a series of successful business ventures throughout his career. He famously co-founded Reddit with Steve Huffman and Aaron Swartz in June of 2005 and is currently the lead investor in NWSL club Angel City FC. Moreover, he also operates venture capital firms like Seven Seven Six and Initialized Capital.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian talks about pancake making tradition with father Chris

Serena Williams with her husband Alexia and daughter Olympia - Source: Getty

The two Washington Redskin fans also spoke about how the pancake-making tradition has been continuing in their family since the time of his grandfather. Alexis mentioned his 'pancake tradition' where he creates pancake art for his family and asked his father if he also did something similar in his time.

In response, Serena William's father-in-law Christ talked about how Alexis' grandfather used to make breakfast for the family.

"Your grandpa was good with breakfast. He did pancakes absolutely but he also made crepes. Pancake was one of his specialties and I like that I carried on with that tradition in the Ohanian family. I enjoyed doing that too," Chris said (26:00 onwards)

Alexis Ohanian also keeps this tradition alive with his kids by doing a special 'Papa-Pancakes' series with his daughters Adira and Olympia, where he makes fun, colorful pancakes on weekends.

