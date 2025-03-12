Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian & friend Caroline Wozniacki react to American twinning with daughters Olympia & Adira

Serena Williams has announced the launch of her new collection of kids' clothes, designed in conjunction with Janie and Jack. The childrenswear manufacturer has teamed up with Williams to produce a spring collection of apparel for children up to 12 years old. Her husband, Reddit-founder Alexis Ohanian, and former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki signaled their approval.

The announcement heralds a new era in the Williams household - it's the first time serial entrepreneur Williams or her husband have included their daughters in a campaign. Olympia, 7, and Adira, 18 months, appear alongside their mom, modeling the clothes and accessories.

Serena Williams has parlayed her astonishing tennis career into several business ventures since retiring in August 2022. Revealing her latest project, Serena took to her Instagram account to post pictures of her with her two daughters showing off her new designs, announcing:

"Thrilled to share that my new collection with @janieandjack is out today!"

Serena Williams Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/serenawilliams/3586784429055765324/)

Serena followed up that image with another, elaborating further on the family connection:

"Anything I do with my girls brings me joy, but creating this collection with them and @janieandjack has been a dream come true."

Serena Williams Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/serenawilliams/3586785007710475769/)

The 23-time Major winner's comments section was populated with congratulations. Alexis Ohanian posted a heart emoji, while Wozniacki gave a one-word response, followed by two hearts:

"Cute"

ECaroline Woznaicki Instagram Screenshot (https://www.instagram.com/carowozniacki/)

Williams also co-founded Will Perform, a company that markets products for pain relief and muscle care. She also has her own multimedia company, Nine Two Six Productions, which seeks to amplify stories of inclusivity. She also has a venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, which invests in under-represented women and people of color. In addition, she is involved in several sports ventures alongside husband Ohanian.

Serena Williams has many diverse business interests, but family comes first

While it's unusual for Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian to involve their children in their various business interests, fashion appears to have changed their minds. Williams, a longtime fan of the Janie and Jack brand, issued a statement in which she explained her reasoning:

“As a longtime fan of Janie and Jack, I’m thrilled to bring this collection to life alongside my girls. Every piece is designed to celebrate family, style and the special moments we share together. I poured so much love into this collection and can’t wait for families everywhere to experience it.”

Williams has a fashion background. The tennis icon studied fashion design at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, and in 2018 she launched a clothing collection, S by Serena. She became the first athlete ever to receive the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Icon Award in 2023.

