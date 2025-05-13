Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian can't get enough of $75M-worth Keith Urban’s performance in New York

WTA legend Serena Williams shared a few glimpses of her presence at a benefit event hosted by the non-profit organization Robin Hood NYC. The former pro shared a video from the stands, as she enjoyed the star-studded event featuring artists like Keith Urban and The Weeknd with husband Alexis Ohanian.

Based in New York City, Robin Hood is a non-profit organization committed to working on poverty by funding programs in education, housing, and job training. Williams and her husband, Ohanian, are deeply connected with the initiative as the Reddit co-founder contributed $25 million to Robin Hood NYC's $100 million Child Care Quality & Innovation Initiative through his 776 Foundation. The couple has actively supported Robin Hood's mission, marking their presence in the annual benefit events.

The renowned non-profit organization hosted the Australian-American artist Keith Urban in their benefit event. Amid the presence of a wide audience, Serena Williams' entry with her husband Alexis Ohanian made it even more special. The 23-time Grand Slam champion shared a video clip of the $75 million worth (per Celebrity Net Worth) artist performing live, as she delved into the adorable music night. Her stories also unveiled the presence of Canadian singer The Weeknd.

Serena Williams' story - Via Instagram/@serenawilliams

Marking his presence at the event, Ohanian also shared a similar video of Keith Urban captivating the audience with his singing and guitar.

"@keithurban just vibing at @robinhoodnyc this year," his caption said.

Alexis Ohanian's Story - via Instagram/@alexisohanian

After retiring from professional tennis in 2022, Serena Williams has had an active part in philanthropic efforts with her husband, Alexis Ohanian. The WTA legend has been a part of initiatives like UNICEF's #EveryChildAlive campaign to advocate for maternal and newborn health. She also co-founded birthFUND to address maternal health disparities.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals how he teaches daughter Olympia the art of money management

Serena Williams with husband Alexis Ohanian at the Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0 - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband shared a cheeky tale about how he fixed his daughter Olympia's weekly compensation. The Reddit co-founder expressed his determination to inculcate the art of money management in the 7-year-old, mentioning how she got paid for the household chores she overlooked.

This deal was advocated in the presence of the WTA legend and her mother as a negotiator.

"She has an allowance. She gets $7 a week. Serena was her lawyer in the negotiation. I drew up a real contract. We negotiated it, her mom was her counsel, which was really frustrating. Olympia’s got a contract. $7/week allowance—negotiated by her mom (who somehow got her weekends off). Feed the dog, clothes in the hamper, make her bed, get paid," he said, in a post shared on X.

Despite making a breakthrough in the business world by getting Olympia a notable share at the LAGC, Alexis Ohanian remains aware of teaching her the art of money management. With this move, the couple continues to remain an inspiration for right parenting.

