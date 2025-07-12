Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian gifts matching pink Vespas to daughters Olympia & Adira to keep European vibes alive in Florida

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, returned from his European trip with a pair of gifts for their two daughters, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and Adira River Ohanian. The Reddit co-founder always brings gifts whenever he comes off a trip and that tradition remained intact.

On Friday, Ohanian posted a photo on his X account, sharing the image of two matching pink Vespas of different sizes outside their Florida home. He wrote:

“Brought some European energy back to Florida for my girls. I’m definitely that dad 😎.”

The smaller one is meant for Adira, who was born in August 2023, while the larger scooter is likely for Olympia, who was born in September 2017.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian first met in May 2015 at an event surrounding the Italian Open in Rome. A year later, in December 2016, Ohanian proposed at the very spot they met. The couple announced in early 2017 they were expecting their first child.

Shortly after giving birth to Olympia, the couple tied the knot on November 16, 2017, at New Orleans’ Contemporary Arts Center in front of stars like Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Venus Williams.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian set parenting standards after Olympia's birth

Alexis Ohanian understood what it means to be a father following the birth of his first daughter in September 2017. While most fathers leave the parenting burden solely on the mother, citing work needs, Ohanian broke the norm by taking 16 weeks of paternity leave to help Serena Williams get back on court and also take responsibility for the baby's daily needs.

Ohanian wrote about the difficulty the couple had in their early parenthood experience in his New York Times column in Aug. 2019.

“Serena and I were lucky enough to have help at home and many other advantages working in our favor. But even with all of that privilege, including my ability to focus solely on my family and not worry about keeping my job, it was still incredibly difficult,” Ohanian wrote.

“Nothing could have dragged me away from my wife and daughter in those hours, days and weeks — and I’m grateful that I was never forced to choose between my family and my job.”

Notably, Ohanian has consistently prioritized being a daughter-first parent.

