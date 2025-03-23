Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gives 5-word verdict on daughter Olympia's baking skills

Alexis Ohanian, the husband of Serena Williams, hailed their daughter Olympia on her cooking. The Reddit founder often refers to his two daughters on his various social media platforms. Olympia, 7, and sister Adira, 1, have engaged in several endearing activities, from sports to chess to fashion modeling.

Ad

Ohanian is an entrepreneur with a plethora of business interests. Once described by Forbes as the "Mayor of the Internet", he uses his venture capital firm Seven Seven Six to invest in commercial ventures, and insists that his daughters' inspiration often informs the business decisions he makes.

Ohanian shared a touching image on his Instagram stories, showing a sponge cake that Olympia made, He captioned the picture with a tribute to her baking skills:

Ad

Trending

"Jr makes the coolest cakes"

Alexis Ohanian's post on Instagram stories

Ohanian recently also revealed that he and Olympia were also bonding over pancake-making. The entrepreneur taught his daughter how to flip and decorate the dish.

Ad

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian also included daughter Olympia in his TGL ownership

Athlos NYC - Source: Getty

Alongside her cooking skills, Olympia has shown early promise as a golfer. It's well known that Tiger Woods gifted her a set of clubs while he was persuading Ohanian and Serena Williams to invest in his new Tomorrow's Golf League (TGL) venture. Woods and Rory McIlroy are seeking to revolutionize golf with a new and unique format.

Ad

Woods was successful in bringing the Williams on board. Consequently, Olympia is a part of the ownership group of the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC), making her the youngest-ever owner of a sports team. Other investors include Serena's sister Venus Williams, Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Alex Morgan, and Michelle Wie West.

Just before TGL's first event, Ohanian revealed that Olympia is showing signs of becoming a golfer. He again took to Instagram to post an image of him caddying for the youngster, with another endearing message:

Ad

"Every morning with her is precious. Especially Sundays. This Daddy Caddy needs to get her some new clubs soon cuz she's growing out of the gift from Uncle Tiger. Can't wait to take her to her first @tglgolf match this January."

Serena Williams also shared images of Olympia and Adira recently joining her on a fashion shoot for her new kids clothing collection in association with Janie and Jack. Whether on a golf course, under the bright lights, or in the kitchen, Olympia seemingly has a big future ahead of her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas