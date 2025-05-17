Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gives real reason why he won't bid on Caitlin Clark's potential record-breaker rookie card

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently highlighted the massive value of Caitlin Clark's Gold Vinyl Prizm rookie card. The Reddit co-founder mentioned the fact that it is currently the most expensive card in women's sports, even surpassing Williams' card.

Speaking on the rapidly growing numbers of this particular collectable, he also unveiled the reason behind him not being able to invest in it.

Ohanian has been involved with the growth of women's sports through notable investments. This includes a $26 million acquisition of a 10% stake in Chelsea Women FC in May 2025 and the co-founding of Angel City FC. He is also known to be an avid sports card collector, growing his collection since 2021. The Reddit co-founder also serves on the board of Alt, a platform for investing in sports cards.

Alexis Ohanian recently gushed over the massive value of Caitlin Clark's rookie card. He mentioned how the collectable currently holds a massive significance, being the highest ranked card in women's sports.

"I'm talking about the one and only 2024 Panini Prizm WNBA number 145, also known as the Caitlin Clark Gold Vinyl Prizm one on one. This is arguably the second most important Caitlin Clark rookie card in existence and the best to be auctioned. Caitlin is a record breaker in terms of women's cards," he said, in a video shared on Instagram.

He also highlighted how the card has left behind her wife Serena's card value, along with explaining the reason why he couldn't invest in it.

"Yes, she did unseat my wife, Serena, and has continued to break her own record sales. This is a big deal, I'm so happy we got it on ALT. I wish I could bid on it but I can't as a significant ALT investor," he added.

According to the New York Times, a one-of-a-kind Caitlin Clark autographed rookie card was sold for $366,000 at an auction in March. This makes it one of the rarest cards in the collectable market.

Chelsea manager hails Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's entry as "game-changing"

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently acquired a 10% stake in Chelsea's women's soccer team. The renowned tech entrepreneur expanded his investment portfolio in women's sports with the latest move, acquiring a position on the board as well.

After his entry, Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor expressed sheer optimism in the strategic investment.

"This investment is a game-changing endorsement for women's game but also for young girls. It just shows we are in a really great place but we still want to be an even better team, better club, and we want to be one of the best teams in the world," she said, as reported by the BBC.

The Chelsea's women's soccer team is all set to compete in the FA Cup final against Manchester United. Scheduled for Sunday, 18th May, the event is expected to be graced with Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams' presence.

