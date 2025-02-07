Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian issues bold warning about AI and job losses

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian issued a warning about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its impact on jobs. While many fear AI's growing influence, Ohanian suggests there’s a different perspective to consider.

Taking to X, the Reddit co-founder argued that the real threat comes from those who learn to use AI effectively, rather than AI itself. He wrote:

"Something becoming abundantly clear: AI won’t take your job. Someone using AI better than you will."

AI has sparked widespread concern over job losses, with many fearing they will replace human workers. Industries like customer service and writing have seen AI-driven tools take over tasks traditionally done by people.

However, Ohanian's statement suggests that AI itself isn’t a direct threat to people’s jobs. The 41-year-old entrepreneur believes those who learn to integrate AI into their work will outperform those who don’t and become more valuable in the job market.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian believes AI will have its "hardware moment" in 2025

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (Image: Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has a proven track record of spotting emerging tech trends. In 2005, he co-founded Reddit which went on to become one of the most used platforms online. More recently, he launched Seven Seven Six (776), a venture capital firm backing some of the most promising startups.

On January 17, the 41-year-old entrepreneur shared his latest tech prediction via Instagram, hinting at the future direction of 776’s investments.

"One of the tech trends I am expecting in 2025 is for AI to finally have its hardware moment. I don't know what it's going to be. And if you've been paying attention to where we've been investing in 776, you might have a clue. But somehow we're going to get a breakthrough device that actually uses AI seamlessly to create, and this is important, an amazing user experience," Ohanian said.

"So far, we haven't had that amazing user experience with AI and hardware, but I think it's going to happen in 2025. So get ready because it's going to get very, very cool," he added.

As a father to two young daughters, Olympia, 7, and Adira, 1, with tennis legend Serena Williams, Ohanian often considers the future they will grow up in—one increasingly shaped by AI. With technology advancing rapidly, he believes certain human qualities will become more valuable than ever, highlighting empathy as one of the most irreplaceable traits.

