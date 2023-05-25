Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently praised the players and fans who contributed to the rise of Angel City FC. The team was picked as the Sports Team of the Year at the Sports Business Journal Awards announced on May 24.

Ohanian helped launch the National Women's Soccer League side which began competing in 2022, playing their home matches at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Angel City FC was nominated alongside NFL side Buffalo Bills, ice hockey team Florida Panthers and NBA franchise Golden State Warriors amongst others for the SBJ award which was instituted in 2008 to recognize excellence in the business of sports". Ohanian took to Twitter to celebrate the news, retweeting SBJ's original post announcing the winner of the award.

"Congrats to the women of @Wearanglecity - so proud of our club today and every day - and thank you to all the fans who brought this club to life," Ohanian wrote.

As per the official website of the Sports Business Journal, Angel City FC accounted for 38.75% of all NWSL revenue, averaging more than 19,000 fans per game and earning the largest kit sponsorship deal of any NWSL team.

Angel City FC, which has the backing of several high-profile women celebrities such as Natalie Portman, Jennifer Garner, and Uzo Aduba in addition to Serena Williams, also tops NWSL in merchandise sales, bringing in $6 million last year.

The team exceeded targets in terms of ticket sales, attendance figures, and sponsorship revenue in it's inaugural season despite finishing eighth in the NWSL standings for 2022.

Alexis Ohanian has consistently been an advocate for the promotion of women's sports in the USA as is evident from the venture capitalist's social media posts.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian inform Olympia that she is on the verge of becoming a "big sister"

Ohanian and Olympia cheer Serena WIlliams on at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams recently revealed in a video how she broke the news of her pregnancy to daughter Olympia.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is seen explaining to Olympia that the 5-year-old was going to become a "big sister" in a video on her YouTube channel.

In the video, Williams stated that Olympia had earlier told her that she was growing fat, not knowing that she was pregnant with another child.

"She did call me fat and she got really stressed out. She’s like, ‘Mommy. You’re fat.’ I try not to take it personal because I’m like super into fitness, but am I?," Serena Williams is heard saying in the video.

In the video, Williams goes on to explain to her daughter that she was going to have a sibling.

"We went to the doctor. It turns out, I am not getting fat, but I have a baby in my belly. You’re gonna be a big sister," she added.

Alexis Ohanian tells Olympia that she had a lot of work to do ahead of becoming an elder sister after the youngster was justifiably ecstatic upon hearing the news of her mother's pregnancy.

"You’ve got lot of work to do. You’ve got to do a lot of work getting ready to be a big sister," Ohanian says in the video.

