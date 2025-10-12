  • home icon
  Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian picks perfect Halloween outfit for NY Giants rookie Cameron Skattebo

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian picks perfect Halloween outfit for NY Giants rookie Cameron Skattebo

By Rudra Biswas
Modified Oct 12, 2025 16:25 GMT
Serena Williams
Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gives thoughts on what Cam Skattebo can wear this Halloween | Image Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband and multimillionaire businessman Alexis Ohanian recently suggested a costume that the New York Giants running back Cameron Skattebo can wear this Halloween. The Reddit co-founder believes that the 23-year-old should put his strong build to good use and mimic a rather famous Marvel character.

Ohanian happens to be an NFL fan, with the Washington Commanders being his favorite team. With the 2025-26 regular season, the 42-year-old has evidently been paying attention to the promising youngster Skattebo, who has scored five touchdowns and gotten in 338 yards so far in his first year for the New York Giants.

On Sunday (October 12), Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reposted a photo of Cameron Skattebo with his Giants teammate Jaxson Dart on his own X (formerly Twitter) account. In the caption, the $150 million-worth businessman (via Celebrity Net Worth) wished for the running back to don Wolverine's claws come Halloween, which is on October 31.

"If Skat isn’t pulling up to the game Halloween weekend as Wolverine, it’ll be a huge loss for all of us," Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian wrote on X earlier on Sunday.
For what it's worth, the American has been the most vocal about Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. Last December, he proudly showed off his enthusiasm for the 24-year-old for a noble cause, announcing that he would pay $200,000 to any fan who managed to find a rare True Black Prizm Finite trading card featuring the latter.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has previously expressed pride in Jayden Daniels' skills

Jayden Daniels was instrumental in the Washington Commanders' 2024-25 NFL campaign as he guided his team to the playoffs as a rookie. The Commanders secured the seventh postseason spot following a 30-24 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons, which elicited a rave response from Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian.

"LFG. It wasn’t pretty but we did it. Great job @Commanders and @JayD__5 just putting it on his back 💪 we have our QB and we have a playoff berth," Alexis Ohanian wrote on X last December.
Ohanian also had a positive reaction to Daniels directing some trash-talk toward Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold after the Washington Commanders scored a convincing 45-31 victory against them to advance to the NFC Championship.

"That’s my QB," Alexis Ohanian wrote on X in January 2025.

Unfortunately, Commanders couldn't seal their first NFC East title victory since 2020 as they succumbed to a harrowing 23–55 defeat to eventual Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

