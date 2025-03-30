Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian picks out stylish surprise gift for daughter Olympia during Texas trip

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared a picture of a special gift he got for their daughter, Olympia. The 41-year-old, an avid sports enthusiast, recently attended the Texas Relays and found the gift there.

Ad

Ohanian is a tech-entrepreneur who co-founded the social media platform Reddit in 2005. He resigned from the company's board of directors in 2020, and started his venture capital firm 776 almost a year later.

Beyond his passion for entrepreneurship, Ohanian is deeply invested in sports, particularly women's sports. The Reddit co-founder recently attended the Texas Relays and shared captivating clips and images on his Instagram story.

Among them was a clip of the women's 100-meter sprint, which was ultimately won by American sprinter Anavia Battle, followed by a picture of Masai Russell signing autographs for fans. Before leaving the city, Ohanian purchased a pair of vintage Cowgirl boots for his elder daughter, Olympia. They were brown and tan, and the floral embroidery on them elevated their look.

Ad

Trending

"Had to get for Olympia Ohanian before I left," he captioned.

Check out Ohanian's story below:

Ayan Broomfield's Instagram Story; ( Source - Instagram @ayan.broomfield)

Ohanian shares an incredibly close bond with his daughter, Olympia. The duo have their cherished pancake-making tradition and frequently share their creations online. Moreover, Olympia has developed a deep passion for golf and often accompanies her father to the course.

Ad

"My favourite part of being a girl dad is...": Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on daughters Olympia and Adira

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian at Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Image Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, hosted a Q&A session on his Instagram story last year. A user asked him about the best part of being a girl dad. Ohanian replied that he learns unique things from his daughters and is proud of embracing fatherhood.

Ad

"Great question! My favourite part of being a girl dad is that I get to learn all these wonderful, unique, different things that make my little girls, little girls. And I grew up with sisters, I am obviously a dude, and I am a very proud girl dad," he said.

The 41-year-old said that his daughters are "kinder and sweeter" than he was at their age.

Ad

"Because they are just, they are different and its awesome. I feel like I am always learning something new. And they are so sweet, very nicer, very kinder than I was at their age that's for sure. And it only gets better," he added.

Ohanian coincidentally met 23-time major champion Williams in 2015, and the duo tied the knot two years later. Their elder daughter, Olympia, was born almost two months before their wedding, while their younger daughter, Adira, was born in August 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas