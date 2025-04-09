Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian prioritizes smart home tech over flying cars

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, highlighted the importance of AI integration in household advancements. The renowned tech entrepreneur explained the strategy behind picking automated laundry over flying cars. According to the Reddit co-founder, this investment strategy would greatly ease homemakers' lives.

Ohanian has actively invested in AI-driven ventures. His firm, Seven Seven Six, led a $13 million Series A funding round for ScorePlay. The AI-powered sports media company streamlines highlight distribution for over 200 sports organizations, including NBA and NHL teams. He also partnered with Digg's founder, Kevin Rose, to acquire and revitalize his company in March 2025. This was aimed at using AI to enhance content curation and combat misinformation.

Ohanian shared a clip from his speech at the Web Summit. During a conversation with the media, the Reddit co-founder was asked if he would invest in a company that makes flying cars or one that focuses on creating self-folding laundry. His response to the question created influential highlights.

"Oh, definitely the robot that does laundry," he said.

Ohanian also recounted Swedish physician Hans Rosling's Ted Talk to further support his response.

"Hans Rosling has a great Ted Talk about what an impact the washing machine had on emancipating women, because it freed up a ton of their time. So you imagine what the robot would do. It would be world changing," he added.

Further highlighting how flying cars could be a bad idea, he said:

"People are already terrible drivers worrying about two axes. So you add a third axis, it would be a disaster."

Alexis Ohanian has been extending his investment portfolio for a long time now. As an angel and through his investment firm, the father of two has invested in nearly 223 companies, according to Pitchbook.com.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian acquires 'Digg' alongside Kevin Rose

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian joined hands with Kevin Rose to acquire the news aggregator company Digg. The brand once stood as a fierce rival of Reddit, as both companies operated in the social media news aggregator space.

Digg was diluted into multiple fragments during the early stage but finally came under the major ownership of the two.

"We’re bringing Digg back to ensure that balance exists. Kevin and I are here to build something better than what social platforms are offering today. AI should handle the grunt work in the background while humans focus on what they do best: building real connections," Ohanian said, as reported by TechCrunch.

The Reddit co-owner focuses on putting AI to efficient use for humankind. As he continues to extend his efforts, his investment strategy motivates young scholars.

