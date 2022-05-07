Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian react to Venus Williams' Met Gala look

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian gave their thoughts on Venus Williams' outfit for the Met Gala.

The Met Gala is considered to be one of the most prestigious fashion events, with several popular celebrities attending it every year. The gala aims to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Venus was someone who was seen at the event last year and was in attendance on Monday as well.

She donned a three-piece Law Roach pantsuit with a necklace and a pair of sunglasses designed by Gabriela Hearst.

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian both gave their opinion on Venus' outfit for the occasion. Serena posted a story on Instagram with the caption

"My sensational sis."

Serena Williams definitely loved her sister's outfit for the Met Gala

Ohanian expressed his admiration for his sister-in-law's dress by commenting a few clap emojis.

Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki were among the tennis stars who were present in this year's Met Gala, with the latter dazzling in a lovely blue gown designed by American fashion designer Christian Siriano.

A number of tennis stars attended last year's Met Gala, with former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka being one of the co-chairs of the event. Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Emma Raducanu, Leylah Fernandez and Sloane Stephens attended the event as well as Matteo Berrettini, Ajla Tomljanovic and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Venus Williams has a keen interest in fashion

Venus launched her own clothing line in 2010

Venus Williams has shown a lot of interest in fashion and she even has her own clothing line named EleVen, which was launched in 2010. The company recently launched a new body lotion called Game. Set. Match.

She also received an associate's degree in Fashion Design from The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in 2007. She graduated with the distinction of Cum Laude.

Williams also has her own interior design firm, named V Starr, which was formed in 2002.

The American has been out of action since last August, with her last match coming at last year's Chicago Women's Open, where she lost to Hseih Su-Wei in the first round. As a result, her ranking has dropped to 497th in the world.

The former World No. 1 did mention that she would make a return to the WTA tour but she has not specified a return date as of yet.

