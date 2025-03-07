Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts as WTA announces paid maternity leave to female players

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has backed the WTA (Women's Tennis Association's) decision to grant paid maternal leave to female players for the first time. The comprehensive maternity allowances were made available to self-employed and independent female athletes.

Over 320 players will be eligible for up to 12 months of paid leave. Meanwhile, those welcoming a child through surrogacy or adoption or a partner's pregnancy will get a two-month leave.

According to the WTA's announcement on Thursday, March 6, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), a global partner of the WTA, will finance this program. However, the exact amount has not been disclosed, and every player will receive an equal sum, regardless of their rankings.

In an interview during the BNP Paribas Open, the WTA CEO, Portia Archer, called the initiative 'novel' and 'groundbreaking' while reflecting on the challenges players faced earlier without maternity benefits.

"Independent contractors and self-employed individuals don't typically have these kinds of maternity benefits provided and available to them. They have to go out and sort of figure out those benefits for themselves. This is really sort of novel and groundbreaking," she said.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, a staunch advocate for women's sports, later praised the WTA's initiative. He shared The Tennis Letter's update on X and wrote:

"Smart move WTA"

When Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian disclosed his "favorite part of being a girl dad"

Alexis Ohanian and Olympia at Athlos NYC - Image Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shares a strong bond with his daughters, Olympia and Adira. During a Q&A session on his Instagram Story last year, the Reddit co-founder shared the best part of being a father to two adorable daughters

"Great question! My favorite part of being a girl dad is that I get to learn all these wonderful, unique, different things that make my little girls, little girls. And I grew up with sisters, I am obviously a dude, and I am a very proud girl dad," he said.

Ohanian added that he keeps learning something new from his daughters.

"Because they are just, they are different and its awesome. I feel like I am always learning something new. And they are so sweet, very nicer, very kinder than I was at their age that's for sure. And it only gets better," he added.

The 41-year-old frequently shares heartwarming moments with his daughters and shares those online. He has made pancake-making for Olympia a cherished tradition and often showcases them on social media.

