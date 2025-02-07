Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian receives valuable parenting advice from father Chris about raising daughters Olympia & Adira

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, received valuable parenting advice from his father, Chris Ohanian. The renowned entrepreneur discussed teenage hustle with his dad while gaining insights into the dos and don'ts of parenting.

Currently valued at $150 million, Ohanian built his success from the ground up. The New York-born entrepreneur worked at Pizza Hut in his teenage days. This job included activities like washing dishes and lending a hand with cooking. While his father watched him grow into a successful businessman, Ohanian now faces a similar challenge of raising his two daughters, Olympia and Adira.

In a recent episode of the podcast Business Dad, Alexis Ohanian indulged in discussions with his father Chris. Expressing pride over the Reddit co-founder's dedication at a young age, his father extended a valuable lesson for him and all the parents out there. He explained how parents should avoid getting harsh on their kids, even during extreme situations.

"I can tell you something in this case. I remember when you were to pizza! That was a great job for a teenager. You know they(kids) will come up with something and certainly your response as a parent could go off and you would say 'I don't know what the hell you're thinking about'. And obviously, the kids are gonna receive it like 'oh god' and then they wanna go in the opposite direction. So see you try to not be too strong in a negative way, even if you might feel that, you try to survive through it," Chris said.

Serena Williams' husband has been quite vocal about how fatherhood has profoundly changed his life and career. In a previous episode of the same podcast, the renowned entrepreneur explained the difficulties of balancing professional and personal lives.

However, despite the challenges, fans now admire the way he spends time with his daughters, golfing, baking cakes and raising them with love and proper financial education.

Serena Williams' Alexis Ohanian's father remembers a moment of rage while coaching his son's kindergarten soccer team

Serena Williams's husband Alexis Ohanian at the Sportico's Invest in Sports New York - Source: Getty

Chris Ohanian once led the charge of coaching his son Alexis Ohanian's kindergarten soccer team. In the aforementioned podcast, the "OG Business Dad" narrated how he lost his cool during one of the training sessions. This moment of reminiscing childhood memories unveiled a hidden story from the renowned entrepreneur's life.

"That was rough because I was clueless about the rules of the sport. I gave two years of my time and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can't do this.’ And then of course dealing with parents could be a real pain,” Chris said.

This highlighted Alexis Ohanian’s lifelong passion for sports. While his love for the game has evolved into million-dollar investments, he continues to stand as a notable supporter of women’s sports.

