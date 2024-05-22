Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently shared his plans to gift their daughters, Olympia and Adira River, the newly launched Venus Williams ‘Role Model’ Barbie doll. The newly announced dolls were released to celebrate Barbie's 65th anniversary and encourage young girls to stay in sports.

On Wednesday, Alexis Ohanian responded to a post by the ‘Tennis Letter’ on X (formerly Twitter) about the Venus Williams Barbie. The post celebrated Venus Williams being honored with her own Barbie doll, which is part of the new ‘Role Model’ lineup that celebrates female sporting icons. The former World No.1 was all smiles in a photo taken on a tennis court and she donned a white tennis dress while holding the Barbie doll.

Ohanian expressed his excitement about the Venus Williams doll and replied by stating his intention to acquire one doll each for his daughters, Olympia and Adira River. Ohanian also added that he would get some of the dolls graded.

“Let's gooooo sis I'll get the girls one each and get a few graded,” Alexis Ohanian wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Other sports stars being honored with role model Barbie dolls are Olympic champion boxer Estelle Mossely, paratriathlete Susana Rodriguez, swimmer Federica Pellegrini, gymnast Alexa Moreno, Olympic gymnast Rebeca Andrade, and soccer star Mary Fowler.

Venus Williams, who has been battling injuries off the court, has participated in two tournaments this season. Williams was eliminated by Nao Hibino at the Indian Wells Masters in her opening match. At the Miami Open, she was ousted in the first round by Diana Shnaider.

Venus Williams spoke about how the objective of the new Barbie doll release resonates with her character

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals

Following the release of the Role Model Barbie dolls, Venus Williams said the dolls embody her values.

The 43-year-old told Mattel in an official press release that she is honored to be recognized and that throughout her career she has been motivated by shattering glass ceilings and staying true to herself.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always been driven by the idea of shattering glass ceilings and staying true to myself, and Barbie’s mission couldn't resonate more deeply with that ethos,” Venus Williams said.

The former World No. 1 also said she's honored to partner with Barbie and continue empowering the next generation of girls.

“I’m honored to be recognized as a sports role model and join forces with Team Barbie to continue empowering the next generation of young girls to never stop believing in their dreams,” Williams added.

The American is considered one of her generation's greatest players and has amassed 49 WTA singles titles, including seven Grand Slam titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback