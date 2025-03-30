Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals why he would buy his "little action figure" for daughters Olympia and Adira

Rapidly developing startup Intro recently gave a sneak peek of Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's superhero-esque action figure. Upon taking notice of it, Ohanian himself claimed that he would get the figure for his daughters with Williams, Olympia and Adira, despite knowing that they won't play with it. He went on to explain the reasoning behind his claim.

Intro is an online marketplace where people can seek a wide range of advice from experts spanning diverse niches over video calls. On Saturday, March 29, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the startup shared a picture of an Alexis Ohanian-inspired action figure. Ohanian, who famously co-founded Reddit, is one of the entrepreneurial experts that people can reach out to via Intro.

Later, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, took notice of the picture and reacted to it. Ohanian laid bare his curiosity to see how his daughters, Olympia and Adira, would react to the action figure. According to the 41-year-old, this would be the sole reason for him to get the figure home to his daughters.

"I'd get this for my daughters knowing they would never play with it—but just for the reaction when they see their dad as a little action figure. lol. Please make these IRL," Ohanian wrote.

The Reddit co-founder often posts about how he wants his work to influence the future of his daughters and people in general. For instance, earlier this year, Ohanian spoke up about the subject via a social media post.

"The future I’m working on is one my daughters deserve" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian in January 2025

Alexis Ohanian (left) and Serena Williams (right) (Source: Getty)

Late last year, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, featured as a guest on the On Purpose podcast hosted by life coach Jay Shetty. In January this year, the Reddit co-founder shared a snippet of his conversation with Shetty on X and captioned the post:

"Social media 2.0 won’t be about likes or views—it’ll be building real connections with others. Talked to @jayshetty about how the next generation of consumer social will be about connecting with your *actual* friends. (s/o @airbudswidget). The future I’m working on is one my daughters deserve: authentic, human, and meaningful."

Ohanian met Williams in 2015, and it didn't take long for a romantic relationship to blossom between the pair. Two years later, the former WTA No. 1 and 23-time singles Grand Slam champion gave birth to the couple's first child, Olympia. Shortly after, Ohanian and Williams tied the knot, with the tennis legend going on to give birth to the pair's second child, Adira, in 2023.

