Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian revisits his "wild" backpacking adventure across Europe, gives glimpse of his amusing "to-do list"

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recalled his 2001 backpacking adventure across Europe. Ohanian, who was eighteen then, also shared a picture of his 'to-do' list for the trip.

The 41-year-old shared the list on his Instagram story on Thursday, November 21. It included tasks such as finding a part-time job as a waiter, shaving his head again, cleaning a car, visiting a junkyard to gather car parts, and more.

"Found a Todo list I made in a notebook I brought with me backpacking across Europe in 2001. 18 was wild," he wrote.

Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @alexisohanian)

Ohanian, a tech entrepreneur who co-founded Reddit in 2005, now leads the Seven Six venture capital firm. The 41-year-old often reflects on his past experiences, sharing them with his followers online. In September this year, he reminisced about the days when an essay by Paul Graham helped drive enough traffic, getting Reddit widespread fame.

Trending

Ohanian also talks about balancing his professional commitments alongside quality time spent with his family. In October, the 41-year-old mentioned how being a good father has never hindered his ability to excel in his career.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian opened up about managing business success while being a dedicated father

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams at Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: - Image Source: Getty

Speaking in an episode of the "Culture and Chaos" podcast in October, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian explained how he's often recognized for his pancake art rather than his work with Reddit. For those unaware, the Reddit co-founder often shares photos of the pancakes he makes for his daughters.

"I get strangers now who stop me. They don't stop me for Reddit, they stop me for my pancake art, and they are like "yo dude I love your pancakes man." And I'm like thank you, I enjoy making them," Ohanian said.

Ohanian also addressed colleagues questioning his professional commitment due to his family involvement, finding it amusing that they believe he can't balance family, hobbies, and career success.

"At the same time I have business folks I work with and I've got guys who sincerely think I am not nearly as committed as I am to success at work, because they know that side of my persona. And it's so wild, because I am like bro I know I outwork you, I know my returns are better than you. But I think it's cute that you have this idea that I can't be showing up for my kids, making some pancakes and also showing up to beat your a*s," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ohanian met 23-time Major champion Serena Williams in 2015 and the two got married in 2017. They welcomed their elder daughter Olympia two months before their marriage (September 2017), and their younger daughter Adira was born in August last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas