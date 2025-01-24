Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian salutes Giannis Antetokounmpo after $70M-worth Bucks superstar gets 9th straight NBA All-Star pick

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian took to social media to laud NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Buck who is continuing to set new standards in basketball. Ohanian is a huge basketball fan and has recently invested heavily in the WNBA.

Antetokounmpo is taking no prisoners in his 15th NBA season. The 30-year-old veteran, who is worth $70 Million (via Celebrity Networth) with nine All-Star selections behind him, continues to post extraordinary figures. In January, he put up 27 points on 12-of-24 shooting from the field, 13 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks in a 113–110 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

That was his 26th straight game with at least 20 points scored on 50% or better shooting from the field, which is the longest streak in NBA history. On January 8, Antetokounmpo amassed 25 points, 16 rebounds, and eight assists against the San Antonio Spurs. This was his 432nd career double-double to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most double-doubles in Bucks franchise history.

Recognizing those achievements, Serena William's husband Ohanian took to X (formerly Twitter) on January 24 to congratulate the Greek/Nigerian powerhouse.

"Fun-fact: 9X-in-a-row-All-Star Starter @Giannis_An34 (!!) is averaging a career-high 31.5 points (2nd in NBA) right now. Keep dominating, my friend."

Ohanian, who is worth an estimated $150 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), is investing in several sporting endeavors alongside his wife.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian donated to his alma mater UAV (University of Virginia) women's basketball team

Alexis Ohanian is a basketball fan and investor who has donated to the University of Virginia (UVA) women's basketball team. He made a multi-year donation to the team, which is reportedly the largest in the program's history. In doing so, Ohanian expressed his desire to improve women's college basketball and bring top talent to Charlottesville (as quoted by 29News):

“I'm feeling the energy, loud, excited arena. UVA women’s basketball has such an amazing legacy. With one door closing with Tony Bennett and the great work he did here, I felt this door open for the women’s program.“I said what will it take to be able to bring home a championship in the next few years."

Ohanian has yet to get involved in the men's game. However, founder of Reddit and once touted by Forbes as the "Mayor of the Internet", Alexis Ohanian is also the principal owner of Angel City FC, while Serena Williams holds a minority stake in the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. The couple are also major investors in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's fledgling TGL venture.

