Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian sends special message to $600M-worth Tom Cruise ahead of Mission Impossible release

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is fairly excited about the $600 million-worth (as per Celebritynetworth.com) actor Tom Cruise's latest movie release this month. The popular actor is gearing up for the ninth instalment of his Mission: Impossible series, 'The Final Reckoning'.

Ad

Apart from his business endeavours, Ohanian is known to have an opinion about different topics and shares it across social media. He is also the co-owner of one of the most popular women's football teams in the United States of America, Angel City FC.

Ohanian has spoken about his admiration for Tom Cruise in the past. He recently shared his excitement for the latest Mission: Impossible movie, set to release in theatres in a couple of weeks. Here's what he said via his Instagram:

Ad

Trending

"So so ready for this," Alexis Ohanian said

Alexis Ohanian shares an update via Instagram - Image Source: @alexisohanian on Instagram

Cruise is one of the most popular actors around the globe and is known for his roles in movies like Top Gun, Edge of Tomorrow, and Knight and Day, among others. He is also one of the most bankable actors in the world.

Ad

Ohanian is known for his prompt and candid opinions on his favorite subjects around the globe. Ohanian had wished to see Tom Cruise as Iron Man, while appreciating Robert Downey Jr.'s casting in the popular franchise.

"Sometimes I think about Tom Cruise taking that role as Iron Man (they tried so hard to land him and he kept turning it down). He'd have done great, but Downey is just so perfectly cast. I know my @_lalaxyz friends feel me," Alexis Ohanian had posted on X

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Watched too many folks hit that drug and lose all sense of self, values, etc" - Alexis Ohanian shares his opinion on people struggling to cope with fame

Ohanian at a Sportico's Invest in Sports New York - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared his views about successful people struggling to cope with fame. The top-tier investor felt that people easily lose their values when dealing with fame.

Ad

He reposted a quote by Garry Tan and shared his opinion via 'X'. Here's what Ohanian said:

"Many people who become famous shortly thereafter fly off into the sky. It is a true gift for the blessed to touch grass and stay grounded, however you may," Garry Tan said

"Agree - watched too many folks hit that drug and lose all sense of self, values, etc. to the fickle winds of fame," Ohanian replied

Ad

"The folks I’ve seen suffer these delusions the most are often the ones who sought fame for fame’s sake. I’ve literally known folks who confided they wanted to be famous because their wife told them to. Didn’t end well," wrote Serena Williams' husband," Ohanian added

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ohanian has an estimated net worth of $150 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. He is known for co-founding Reddit and investing in a host of tech startups such as Coinbase Global (COIN), HubSpot (HUBS), Opendoor Technologies (OPEN), Patreon, and Impossible Foods.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas