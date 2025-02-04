Tennis icon Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently took to social media to express his profound sorrow at the passing of Tiger Woods' mother Kultida. Kultida Woods, who had a huge influence on her golfing superstar son passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning, aged 81.

Ohanian and the Williams family enjoy a close relationship with Tiger Woods and his children. They are also principal investors in Woods' and Rory McIlroy's new TGL venture, where they co-own one of the six participating teams - the Los Angeles Golf Club - alongside Venus Williams and others.

Tiger Woods posted the announcement of his mother's death on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the words:

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning."

Trending

Ohanian was quick to respond with a heartbreak emoji and his message of condolence:

"💔 Sending love to the entire Woods family. She was an awesome woman."

Expand Tweet

The Woods family's relationship with Serena Williams' family relationship is now entrenched. In December Woods' son Charlie made his first hole-in-one at the PNC Championship's final round and Ohanian was quick to congratulate the 15-year-old on his Instagram story, proclaiming:

"CHARLIE WOODS GETS HIS FIRST HOLE-IN-ONE AT THE PNC CHAMPIONSHIP. Things we love to see."

According to Alexis Ohanian, a gesture by Tiger Woods has even prompted his and Serena Williams' daughter to express a liking towards and start learning golf.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's relationship with Tiger Woods has resulted in daughter Olympia taking up golf

Celebrities Attend The 2022 US Open Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

It appears that the TGL partnership has also led to Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's daughter Olympia, developing into something of a golfer. Ohanian told marca.com that Woods played an integral part in Olympia's progress, inspiring her to hit the links on Sundays.

Ohanian revealed that at just seven Olympia was gifted a set of clubs from the man she referred to as "Uncle Tiger", prompting her to give up other sporting endeavors, including tennis, to swing a club. As a result, Ohanian became his daughter's part-time caddie and took an active interest in her progress under coach Brittany Ferrante.

Ohanian's admiration for Tiger Woods is long-established, and he made his feelings known at the announcement of his TGL involvement in 2024. Again on Instagram, he stated:

"The Greatest To Ever Do It. Thank you, @TigerWoods, for the call to be an early investor in your ambitious new golf league and for letting me play a very small part in your immense legacy"

Kultida Woods's passing has provided an opportunity for Ohanian and Serena Williams to support Woods at a difficult time personally, having done so professionally. It remains to be seen if Olympia's golfing achievements, on the other hand, can bring the two families together once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas