Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares adorable pipe dream about daughter Olympia over latest Marvel series

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently reacted to the official trailer of Marvel's upcoming mini-series Ironheart. The Reddit co-founder made an unreal wish for his daughter Olympia to be a bit older to share his long-developed love for Marvel movies and series. His reaction came after the globally renowned franchise dropped the first look of their upcoming release in June.

Ad

Ohanian's love for Marvel played an important role in winning over Serena Williams on their first date. He captivated her attention by discussing Iron Man and Marvel lore to resonate with Serena's love for comics. Ohanian's fandom also became evident in his collection of Marvel memorabilia, which includes the actual Mjolnir prop used in the movie "Thor" that he acquired in an auction.

Marvel recently released the official trailer of their upcoming series "Ironheart". The short clip captivated the attention of comic fans on all social media platforms, including X, where Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, dropped a surprising reaction. He expressed his pipe dream of increasing the age of his daughter Olympia, intending to share the same madness of these movies with her.

Ad

Trending

"Not me wishing @OlympiaOhanian was just a little bit older....," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart will premiere on June 24, 2025, with a three-episode launch. The series includes a star-studded cast, including Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a teenage tech prodigy introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, who builds her own advanced armor.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian acquires stake in Chelsea FCW

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently expanded his investment portfolio in women's sports. The Reddit co-founder acquired a 10 percent stake in Chelsea's women's football club with a massive investment of $26 million. As the update made headlines, the 42-year-old expressed optimism over the team's potential to achieve massive results in the future.

Ad

"These players are rewriting the game. Undefeated season. Eyes on the treble. But this isn’t just about winning titles. It’s about finally matching their talent with the resources, visibility, and respect they deserve. I’ve been right about this before, and I couldn’t be more excited,” he wrote, as reported by CNN.

Chelsea Women will face Manchester United Women at the Women's FA Cup final, scheduled for Sunday, May 18. After becoming a board member, Alexis Ohanian and his wife, Serena Williams, are expected to be in attendance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshay Kapoor Tennis Writer at Sportskeeda Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas