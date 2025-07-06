Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares "biggest secret" he has learned as an entrepreneur creating billion-dollar companies

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has shared the biggest secret he has learned during his career as a successful entrepreneur. The American is one of the most famous names in the tech industry, co-founding Reddit first before going on to build many such reputed investments like Coinbase and 776.

Ohanian, who is also the co-owner of many sports franchises such as Angel City FC and Chelsea Women, is worth around $150 million personally, a testament to his smart investing.

Taking to social media on sunday, Ohanian urged fellow entrepreneurs to come up with ideas that are outside of the box, insisting that the best ideas always look like bad ideas at the start.

"The biggest secret I've learned about creating billion-dollar companies is that the best ideas look like bad ideas at first. If everyone agrees with you, you’re too late," Ohanian wrote.

Alexis Ohanian also sent a message to his "haters" who did not believe in him when he started any of his major investments that did not seem like the right idea at the time.

"And don't worry — I save allllll the hater-tweets when I announce anything new... Angel City FC, LAGC, ATHLOS... y'all give me life," he added.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams' latest investment venture is with Chelsea Wowen, where they became co-owners after buying 10% stake in the Women's Premier League team.

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian keep their investments separate

Speaking in an interview with CNBC in 2022, Serena Williams revealed that despite all the investments she and her husband Alexis Ohanian do, they try to keep them as separate as possible.

At the same time, Williams maintained that she and Ohanian are not against the idea of couples discussing business at their home, only the separation of investments.

"One of our first conversations was investing, because I’ve been investing for over nine years now,” Williams said. “We try to keep business separate. Obviously, there are things that come up, where we talk about business at home — but we try to keep our businesses as separate as they can be.”

Serena Williams, one of the most successful tennis players of all time, retired with 23 Grand Slams to her name, playing her last tournamnet at the 2022 US Open. Since then, she has been making a mark in the investment world, starting her own beauty product line-up recently in addition to other notable firms.

