Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares endearing glimpse of latest culinary adventure with daughter Olympia

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 10, 2025 05:14 GMT
Serena Williams
Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares endearing glimpse of latest culinary adventure with daughter Olympia. Credit: GETTY

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian is often seen spending time with their two daughters, Olympia and Adira, at home. The weekends are always special in the Williams-Ohanian household, as it involves father and daughters getting busy in some creative pursuits.

On Saturday, Ohanian showed off a bundle of fresh fettuccine. He posted a picture of Olympia's hands collecting the pasta from a machine and captioned it:

"Every now and then we make homemade pasta together."
Hours later, Ohanian posted another photo of two perfectly sliced, juicy mango halves from a farm. He captioned it:

"Mango harvest from the farm LFG."

This isn't the first time Ohanian has given his followers a glimpse of how the family likes to spend their weekends. Previously, Ohanian has also shared about making pancakes with his two daughters.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's creative moments with daughter

One of Alexis Ohanian's most cherished rituals with Olympia and Adira involves their weekend pancake-making sessions. In an earlier post, Ohanian shared that Olympia was able to create sunset-shaped pancakes filled with Nutella. Ohanian wrote in the caption:

“Look at @olympiaohanian working that griddle! These #PapaPancakes are gonna be her speciality soon. She made a sunset and a bunch of little “macaroons” with the small ones by putting some nutella in of them like a sandwich,” he captioned.

Their younger daughter, Adira, has also started creating some of her own pancakes. Ohanian said:

“Gotta start ‘em young! @adiraohanian learning the #PapaPancakes tradition.”
Apart from art, Alexis Ohanian also said that he wants Olympia to learn AI and use it every day. Knowing AI and its creative benefits, he calls it a "superpower" for his daughter.

"I wholeheartedly want Olympia using it every day," he said on an episode of the podcast Possible. "I genuinely am so awed by the fact that super intelligence will be a commodity for her ... I want her to understand that this is a superpower that she should have."

At the Ohanian household, the tech entrepreneur likes to celebrate meaningful milestones of his daughters, like cherishing Olympia's final few days being a six-year-old by going on a trip to New York City.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
