Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares endearing reaction to wife's adorable photoshoot with daughters Olympia and Adira

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently admired her heartwarming photoshoot for Janie and Jack, featuring their daughters, Olympia and Adira. The 41-year-old was especially thrilled to see their younger daughter, Adira, smiling in the picture.

Williams and Ohanian share a close bond with their daughters and often share glimpses of their family moments online. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has also participated in several family photoshoots, notably her maternity shoot that made waves last year as their younger daughter turned one.

The former World No. 1 recently starred in another photoshoot with her daughters. The trio looked elegant in matching pink ensembles as they posed for American children's clothing brand Janie and Jack. Williams shared a series of pictures on Instagram and wrote:

"I have been dressing my girls in @janieandjack since @olympiaohanian was a baby. This has been such a full circle moment working on our own collection with @janieandjack! These memories will last forever. You can shop the collection at janieandjack.com or in any of their stores. #JanieandJackxSerenaWilliams #JanieandJackPartner"

In the first slide, Serena Williams, with Adira on her lap, smiles alongside Olympia. The picture later drew an endearing reaction from Alexis Ohanian in the comments.

"Love that first photo of you three! Dee Dee is so happy," he wrote.

Alexis Ohanian's reaction; ( Instagram @serenawilliams)

Ohanian is a tech entrepreneur who co-founded the renowned social media platform Reddit and currently leads the venture capital firm Seven Seven Six.

"I get to learn all these wonderful, unique, different things": When Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian spoke about being a "girl dad"

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian at Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Image Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shares a profound and affectionate bond with his daughters, Olympia and Adira. Last year, he hosted a Q&A poll on his Instagram Story, revealing what he treasures most about being a father of the two.

"Great question! My favorite part of being a girl dad is that I get to learn all these wonderful, unique, different things that make my little girls, little girls. And I grew up with sisters, I am obviously a dude, and I am a very proud girl dad," he said.

The Reddit co-founder appreciated learning from their daughters and believed it only gets better.

"Because they are just, they are different and its awesome. I feel like I am always learning something new. And they are so sweet, very nicer, very kinder than I was at their age that's for sure. And it only gets better," he added.

Ohanian often takes his elder daughter, Olympia, on fun outings and has made pancake-making a beloved tradition for his daughters.

