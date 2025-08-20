  • home icon
Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares glimpse of sweet tribute to his daughters as he shows off massive watermelon from family farm

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 20, 2025 07:14 GMT
Tennis: US OPEN - Source: Imagn
Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares glimpse of sweet tribute to his daughters as he shows off massive watermelon from family farm - Source: Imagn

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, brought something massive from his family farm on Tuesday. The Reddit co-founder collected a giant watermelon and placed it on the table beside his MacBook, which had his daughters Olympia and Adira's footprints all over it.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ohanian posted a photo of the watermelon and his MacBook. On the top of the MacBook, two hollow red stars, a symbol of the Los Angeles Golf Club, two hexagons and one pentagon of black color, a green heart, and rainbow-colored "Papa" lettering were present.

"First watermelon from the farm--laptop for scale," Ohanian wrote in his post.
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian share two daughters. They welcomed Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who was born in September 2017 and Adira River Ohanian, born in August 2023

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian’s farm: From strawberries to pineapples and family memories

There are two things that Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, just loves to do. The first is spending quality time with his daughters, and the second is visiting his family farm and borrowing some interesting fruits and vegetables and sharing them over the internet.

Back in 2021, Ohanian and Serena Williams transformed a Florida parcel into a growing family retreat. Their property hosts chickens, cows, and even a pony named Daisy for their daughter Olympia.

On their farm, the couple cultivates everything from strawberries to herbs and honey. They take frequent visits to the farm for luscious strawberry shortcake or tea brewed with soursop and moringa leaves, sweetened with their own honey.

This summer, they added another fruit to their harvest. The Reddit co-founder announced the harvest of Pineapple while sharing a moment with Olympia.

"First real pineapple harvest from the family farm!! So good," he wrote on X.

However, their farm has also taken some hits in the past. Ohanian's strawberries were falling prey to bunnies until the entrepreneur put a stop to it. He shared the playful scoreboard:

"Family Farm: 1, Bunnies: 0."

During an interview with The Information, Alexis Ohanian described his "The Farm," a modernist escape in Jupiter, Florida. As he previously didn't know where the food actually came from until he started his own farming.

“I relish this,” Ohanian said. “I feel like I didn’t really know where food came from: I grew up in a suburb of Baltimore and before that New York - food either came from a bodega or a Giant.”

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams' "The Farm" is located a few miles away in Jupiter, Fla. It features a small soccer pitch for Olympia and a tennis court identical to the one at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

