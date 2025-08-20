Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares glimpse of sweet tribute to his daughters as he shows off massive watermelon from family farm

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, brought something massive from his family farm on Tuesday. The Reddit co-founder collected a giant watermelon and placed it on the table beside his MacBook, which had his daughters Olympia and Adira's footprints all over it.Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ohanian posted a photo of the watermelon and his MacBook. On the top of the MacBook, two hollow red stars, a symbol of the Los Angeles Golf Club, two hexagons and one pentagon of black color, a green heart, and rainbow-colored &quot;Papa&quot; lettering were present.&quot;First watermelon from the farm--laptop for scale,&quot; Ohanian wrote in his post.Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian share two daughters. They welcomed Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who was born in September 2017 and Adira River Ohanian, born in August 2023Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian’s farm: From strawberries to pineapples and family memoriesThere are two things that Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, just loves to do. The first is spending quality time with his daughters, and the second is visiting his family farm and borrowing some interesting fruits and vegetables and sharing them over the internet.Back in 2021, Ohanian and Serena Williams transformed a Florida parcel into a growing family retreat. Their property hosts chickens, cows, and even a pony named Daisy for their daughter Olympia.On their farm, the couple cultivates everything from strawberries to herbs and honey. They take frequent visits to the farm for luscious strawberry shortcake or tea brewed with soursop and moringa leaves, sweetened with their own honey.This summer, they added another fruit to their harvest. The Reddit co-founder announced the harvest of Pineapple while sharing a moment with Olympia.&quot;First real pineapple harvest from the family farm!! So good,&quot; he wrote on X.However, their farm has also taken some hits in the past. Ohanian's strawberries were falling prey to bunnies until the entrepreneur put a stop to it. He shared the playful scoreboard:&quot;Family Farm: 1, Bunnies: 0.&quot;During an interview with The Information, Alexis Ohanian described his &quot;The Farm,&quot; a modernist escape in Jupiter, Florida. As he previously didn't know where the food actually came from until he started his own farming.“I relish this,” Ohanian said. “I feel like I didn’t really know where food came from: I grew up in a suburb of Baltimore and before that New York - food either came from a bodega or a Giant.”Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams' &quot;The Farm&quot; is located a few miles away in Jupiter, Fla. It features a small soccer pitch for Olympia and a tennis court identical to the one at Arthur Ashe Stadium.