Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares a picture of a rare trading cards of the Williams sisters

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian took to Twitter to display a trading card of a young Serena and Venus Williams. Trading cards can be quite valuable and tennis trading cards are a rare item to possess, specifically trading cards of the Williams sisters from when they were kids.

Ohanian, who is one of the founders of Reddit and has nearly 500,000 followers on Twitter, posted a picture of a trading card of Serena and Venus Williams when they were 9 and 10 years old respectively and captioned it by writing:

"This is the most charming trading card I'll ever own."

Ohanian and Williams wed in 2017 with an incredible list of celebrities in attendance for the function like Beyonce, Anna Wintour, and Kim Kardashian amongst many others. The couple have a daughter, Olympia, who was born in 2017. Williams was eight weeks pregnant with Olympia when she won the 2017 Australian Open.

The youngest of the Williams sisters, Serena Williams has been out of action since Wimbledon last year after she suffered a leg injury in her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. The American has since been busy with several off-court commitments and developments, including her own venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, which raised $111 million and is seemingly interested in buying Chelsea Football Club alongside F1's Lewis Hamilton and a consortium of investors.

"I'm really bad at self-care" - Serena Williams on the art of time management

Serena Williams and Olympia at 2020 Women's ASB Classic

Serena Williams is arguably the greatest tennis player of all time with almost complete mastery over her game. But what she hasn't mastered yet is the art of time management, with the 23-time Grand Slam winner revealing she is not great at taking care of herself, she revealed in an interview with The Insider.

"I'm really bad at self-care, I was just telling my chief of staff that I need to get a pedicure because it's been two years since I sat in a chair and had one. Maybe I could do that while I'm multitasking and taking calls," the 40-year-old said.

Also, during a photoshoot with The Insider, Williams spoke about parenting her daughter and how she has learnt lessons from her parents on how to handle children. She also spoke about how she couldn't stop herself from spending more time with her daughter.

