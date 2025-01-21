Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares powerful 2-word message to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The United States observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 20. On this national holiday, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, seized the opportunity to share one of Dr. King's most inspiring quotes.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed annually on the third Monday of January. It honors the contributions of Dr. King, a Baptist minister and a key figure in the American civil rights movement. The historic holiday is also marked by numerous rallies and marches held in his memory.

One of Dr. King's most enduring and motivational speeches was delivered at Spelman College in 1960, titled “Keep Moving from This Mountain.” The Founders Day address concluded with one of its most powerful and timeless lines:

"If you can’t fly, run; if you can’t run, walk; if you can’t walk, crawl; but by all means keep moving.

The quote was later shared by the Los Angeles Golf Club, a TGL team where Ohanian is a major investor.

Serena Williams' husband later shared the post on his Instagram story and wrote:

"Keep Moving."

Alexis Ohanian, a seasoned entrepreneur, co-founded the renowned social media platform Reddit in 2005. The 41-year-old now leads his venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six, and often shares valuable insights with his social media followers. He once revealed an unconventional method that keeps him motivated to achieve his goals.

"And usually that alone helps diffuse my frustration": Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals his motivation mantra

Last year in September, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, took to X to explain how he handles setbacks by acknowledging his feelings. He shared that he reflects on the lessons and then formulates practical solutions.

“I still have moments where I'm really discouraged about something I'm building — usually because of some setback — and I take a minute to literally acknowledge that feeling in my mind ‘that sucks, I'm disappointed with X, what can I learn from X? (sometimes nothing) OK, now what can I do about it.’ And usually that alone helps diffuse my frustration,” he wrote.

Alexis Ohanian explained that thinking of those rooting against him, and imagining their disappointment when he succeeds, continues to motivate him even after all these years.

“Then, sometimes, I think of someone who I know is rooting against me and I think about how disappointed they'll be when we eventually succeed, and I swear to God it motivates me. Still, even after all these years,” he added.

Ohanian and Williams married in 2017. The couple has two daughters: seven-year-old Olympia and one-year-old Adira River Ohanian.

