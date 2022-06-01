Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares Roland Garros-style poster of their daughter Olympia hitting a tennis ball

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared a picture of their daughter Olympia hitting a tennis ball.

The Reddit co-founder tweeted that he gave a prompt to Open AI's "Dall-E" to create a poster of his daughter hitting a tennis ball in the style of a 2038 Roland Garros poster.

"This is amazing," Ohanian tweeted. "I gave Open AI Dall-E this prompt: 'Olympia Ohanian hitting a tennis ball in the style of a Roland Garros 2038 poster'"

"She's alright but I've seen four-year-olds who might take her out"- Serena Williams on her daughter's tennis ability

Serena Williams said that her daughter can play tennis but others of her age can defeat her

While speaking on the Ellen DeGeneres show earlier this month, Serena Williams spoke about her daughter's tennis abilities. Stating that while she wasn't sure if she could be objective, Williams said that the four-year-old was "alright," adding that other children her age could probably beat her.

“Are you asking as a mom or like an athlete, that athlete, Serena lady?” I don't know if I can be objective, because I look at her, and I'm like, "oh, that's ...[okay]" My husband will post this amazing video of her hitting a backhand, and I'm like 'That was a good shot but it's not her consistent backhand,'" the 40-year-old expressed.

The 40-year-old also said that she would not force Olympia to play the game and expressed that if she wanted to play seriously, she would have to be enrolled in coaching.

"If she wants to play tennis, we gotta.. you know? But I am not going to push her, which makes my dad so amazing because I couldn't have done [what he did for me]. So yeah, she's alright but I've seen four-year-olds who might take her out. So we have to get her in [training in that case]"

Serena Williams previously said in an interview with People magazine that her daughter is into gaming and her father introduced her to virtual reality.

“Olympia’s into gaming … her dad’s got her into VR [virtual reality]. Not sure how I feel about that. It’s the founder of Reddit, so that kind of makes sense. Although I think gaming is super important because I played a lot of games growing up. But it’s all balance. It’s really all about balance. As long as you have that balance, I think it’s okay," Williams said.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also said that Olympia was into board games and enjoys Candy Land, a game which she herself enjoyed during her childhood.

“[Olympia’s] into board games. Candy Land, obviously, which is classic. And I’m like, ‘Yes, I get to play Candy Land.’I loved playing Candy Land growing up, and I still love Candy Land,'" Williams added.

