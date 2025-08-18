Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian shows off daughter Olympia’s quirky attempt to camouflage herself from baby sister Adira

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian share two daughters: Alexis, who was born in 2017, and Adira, who was born in 2023. The big sister always tries to attempt to be funny and prank the little one. Ohanian recently gave a glimpse into one such moment.

On Sunday, the Reddit co-founder shared a heartwarming moment with their daughter Olympia. He posted a photo of the latter hiding inside a large cardboard box decorated with cute drawings of a bear, fox, and trees. The clever 6-year-old had a special reason for requesting the forest-themed design. Ohanian captioned the story:

"Olympia asked for this specific design on her box to be camouflage so her little sister couldn’t see her."

Ohanian's Instagram story

The post highlights the relationship between the sisters and the quirky approach taken by Olympia to try to hide from Adira. Ohanian himself has always pushed for his daughters to be creative, having them engaged in multiple activities like pancake design tradition, drawing, painting, and many other projects.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian champions creativity and grit for his daughters in the age of AI

In today's age of Artificial Intelligence, one might think the creativity in the younger generation has taken a massive hit. People nowadays are getting more and more dependent on getting answers the easy way at the cost of their own critical thinking skills, without the help of any AI resources.

However, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian believes that even in today's age, one can blend the use of both creativity and artificial intelligence to get the best results. During his appearance on the "Possible" podcast, Ohanian explained how he is using AI tools like ChatGPT to transform his childhood doodles into full-color illustrations together with Olympia.

"I wholeheartedly want Olympia using it every day," he said. "I genuinely am so awed by the fact that super intelligence will be a commodity for her. It was just so wild to see her reaction to it."

Ohanian further emphasized that while fundamentals like reading and math are essential, the real value lies in nurturing his daughter’s creativity. Alexis Ohanian added:

"I still need her to know the fundamentals of reading and writing and arithmetic. But I want her to know that the raw intelligence part has been solved for her. Now, it's going to be about her agency and her grit and her creativity."

It seems Alexis Ohanian has found the best possible way for their children to use AI to their advantage while taking their creative approach to a whole new level.

