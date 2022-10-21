Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian takes Maria Sharapova-inspired dig at Simona Halep amidst doping scandal

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has reacted to Simona Halep's positive doping test by sharing a throwback incident involving Maria Sharapova.

Simona Halep announced on Friday that she had tested positive for a prohibited substance called "Roxadustat" during the 2022 US Open. The former World No. 1, who won two titles this year, including a WTA 1000 at the Canadian Open, has since been provisionally suspended.

"Simona Halep (Romania) has been issued with a provisional suspension under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme," the ITIA announced.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian promptly took a dig at Halep, who is currently coached by Williams' former long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou. He shared a controversial throwback of his D.A.R.E. shirt look that he wore during the 23-time Grand Slam champion's first-round match against Maria Sharapova at the 2019 US Open.

"What are you all wearing for Halloween this year???" he asked, throwing shade at Halep.

"(It's a look that never goes out of style, apparently)," Serena Williams' husband further added.

As it happens, Ohanian showed up to the 2019 fixture, wearing a jacket buttoned to his neck. However, when Serena Williams subdued Maria Sharapova with a 6-1, 6-1 victory, Ohanian unbuttoned his jacket to reveal a D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) shirt - a sly dig at the Russian, who had failed a doping test in 2016 after losing the Australian Open quarterfinals to Williams.

Simona Halep doping scandal biggest since Maria Sharapova

Simona Halep tested positive for Roxadustat

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep's doping scandal in 2022 is arguably the biggest anti-doping test failure since that of Maria Sharapova in 2016.

The Romanian tested positive for Roxadustat, a banned anti-anemia drug which is believed to increase red blood cell production, subsequently increasing the amount of oxygen transported around the body, thus improving performance.

In her statement, Halep denied having knowingly consumed the prohibited substance and vowed to fight for justice.

"I will fight until the end to prove that I never knowingly took any prohibited substance and I have faith that sooner or later, the truth will come out. It’s not about the titles or the money. It’s about honor and the love story I had developed with the game of tennis over the last 25 years. Simona,” she wrote.

Five-time Slam winner Maria Sharapova, meanwhile, was suspended for 15-months after testing positive for Meldonium, a drug which has been banned since January 2016, and is said to increase exercise capacity in athletes.

The Russian had, however, claimed that she had been taking the drug for 10 years due to a magnesium deficiency, heart irregularities and a family history of diabetes.

"I take full responsibility for it. I made a huge mistake. I let my fans down, I let the sport down. I know with this I face consequences and I don’t want to end my career this way, and I really hope I will be given another chance," she had said in her speech.

