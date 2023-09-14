Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian takes paternity leave, shows his home routine with daughters Olympia and Adira

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently shared how he has been spending his paternity leave.

Williams and Ohanian welcomed their second child Adira River in August. The Reddit co-founder has since been taking care of the 23-time Major winner and their new baby. In a bid to prioritize his family responsibilities, Ohanian has apparently taken some time off from his business dealings.

Earlier, the American entrepreneur used to share on social media his fun activities with his older daughter Olympia. On Wednesday, September 13, he posted on Instagram once again, this time sharing his paternity leave routine with both his daughters.

Going by a picture posted by Ohanian, the 40-year-old just lazes around his house and watches cartoon shows with Olympia and Adira. He can be seen watching the Disney+ show "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir," as he wrote the following caption on his Instagram handle:

"#paternityleave."

Serena Williams, on her part, is getting in plenty of rest these days as a part of her postpartum care. Earlier in August, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to jokingly assert that she smells like "old spoiled milk" these days.

"My new fragrance is 'old spoiled milk'. #momlife," she wrote

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has always been a proponent of paternity leave

Serena Williams, her husband, and daughter Olympia pictured during a public appearance

Alexis Ohanian has advocated for companies to offer paternity leaves to new fathers ever since the birth of his older daughter Olympia in 2017. Serena Williams' first pregnancy was rather difficult as Olympia's heart rate had dropped dramatically during contractions at the time of labor.

Ohanian took care of the then-new mother, who required medical care after an emergency C-section. This is what he said in 2019:

“Serena spent days in recovery fighting for her life against pulmonary embolisms. When we came home with our baby girl, Serena had a hole in her abdomen that needed bandage changes daily. She was on medication. She couldn’t walk. Nothing could have dragged me away from my wife and daughter in those hours, days and weeks, and I’m grateful that I was never forced to choose between my family and my job.”

Back then, he also denounced the culture of men not taking time off from their work to take care of their families.

"Our culture makes it difficult. Men are conditioned to be breadwinners, exclusively, and another mouth to feed calls for more bread on the table…so off to work we go. Our sense of duty is often fear-based: Men assume their bosses will frown on paternity leave, so we don’t dare to go there," Ohanian said to New York Times then.

