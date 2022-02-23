Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian tweets picture of Rafael Nadal's rookie card, questions how the "junior tennis player" will turn out 

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently took to Twitter to showcase one of Rafael Nadal's rookie cards that is currently in his possession. Ohanian lightheartedly questioned how the "junior tennis player," referring to Nadal, would turn out in the future.

"I wonder how this junior tennis player will turn out. Rafael Nadal," tweeted Ohanian.

Nadal's card was unveiled shortly after the 21-time Grand Slam champion turned professional in 2001. The Spaniard registered his first victory on the ATP tour in 2002, when he defeated Ramon Delgado at the Mallorca Open. Nadal was just 15 years and 10 months old at the time.

Ohanian, meanwhile, is a huge tennis fan and has made a habit of collecting rookie cards of tennis players. The Reddit co-founder has indulged in this activity for several years and has cards of Venus Williams, Serena Williams, and Andy Roddick in his collection.

Rafael Nadal kicks off Acapulco campaign with straight-sets win against Denis Kudla

Rafael Nadal with the Australian Open 2022 title

Following his Australian Open triumph, Rafael Nadal took some time off to recharge his batteries. The Spaniard returned to action in Acapulco, where he defeated Denis Kudla in straight sets on Tuesday.

The Spaniard, who is currently on a 12-match winning streak, will take on another American in Stefan Kozlov in the second round. This will be the first meeting between the two players.

Nadal has a great record in Acapulco, where he has lifted the title on three occasions. The Spaniard's most recent triumph in the Mexican city was in 2020, when he beat Taylor Fritz in the final.

He will look to join David Ferrer and Thomas Muster as four-time champions this week.

Tennis TV @TennisTV

2020: Nadal becomes oldest ever Acapulco champion.



15 years have passed, but the passion remains the same.



@RafaelNadal 2005: Nadal becomes youngest ever Acapulco champion.2020: Nadal becomes oldest ever Acapulco champion.15 years have passed, but the passion remains the same. 2005: Nadal becomes youngest ever Acapulco champion.2020: Nadal becomes oldest ever Acapulco champion. 15 years have passed, but the passion remains the same. @RafaelNadal 🙌 https://t.co/59cLBZsQUw

Also Read: I don't want to take anything away from Rafael Nadal's AO 22 victory, me not participating in the tournament regardless: Novak Djokovic

Edited by Arvind Sriram