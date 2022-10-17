Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian walks up to a delightful message written by Olympia on his work desk 

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian walked up to an adorable message written by their daughter Olympia on his work desk. The American entrepreneur shared a picture of the message on his Twitter account, which left his followers filled with awe.

"On my desk," Ohanian tweeted with a red heart emoji as Olympia wrote 'Papa I Love You' on his whiteboard.

Alexis Ohanian and former World No. 1 Serena Williams have been documenting their journey with Olympia over the past few years. Be it watching the mother-daughter duo dancing together, practicing tennis, reading books, or learning something new, their fans have always loved the bond between the three of them.

Williams recently also launched her first children's book, 'The Adventures of Qai Qai', which stars her daughter Olympia's doll. The story centers around a little girl who learns to believe in herself with the help of her doll and best friend, Qai Qai.

The American explained that she named the lead character in her book 'Qai Qai' because it represented black culture and wanted Olympia to know the importance of it.

"My nephew actually named her Qai Qai and I was like it's perfect, and at the time Olympia was one and she couldn't really speak and she could only make sounds. It was genius and that's literally how it came about. I really wanted to give her a name that represented Black culture. It's so important for me to have that culture around her," Serena Williams said in a podcast with Black Girls Texting.

Venus Williams bonds with Serena Williams' daughter Olympia while holidaying in Mexico

Serena Williams recently called time on her glittering career at the US Open Championships last month. She partnered alongside Venus Williams in the women's doubles draw but the duo bowed out in the first round of the hardcourt major.

The Williams sisters had been vacationing in Mexico with their family shortly after their stint in New York. Venus Williams posed for a picture with Olympia and Isha, and even posted an adorable video of the 5-year-old getting scared by a coat while eating French fries.

Venus Williams, Olympia, and Alexis Ohanian were among those who cheered for Serena Williams during her run at Flushing Meadows. The 23-time Grand Slam winner picked up competent wins over the likes of Danka Kovinic and then World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit en route to the third round but couldn't fend off Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.

Nevertheless, it was a memorable moment for the American as she waved goodbye to her fans in New York during her last stint as a professional tennis player.

