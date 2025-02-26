Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian wary of unbeaten Bay Golf Club's star Min Woo Lee ahead of TGL clash

Serena Williams' multi-millionaire husband Alexis Ohanian is concerned about one opposition player ahead of his TGL team's next match. He watched Bay Golf beat Jupiter Links 6-3 to edge closer to the TGL playoffs and was particularly concerned with the performance of Min Woo Lee, Bay's 26-year-old Australian star.

Williams and Ohanian co-own Bay Golf's next opponent, the Los Angeles Golf Club. Their 7-year-old daughter Olympia is also part of the ownership group, with Williams' sister Venus, basketballer brothers Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Alex Morgan, and Michelle Wie West.

The Los Angeles Golf Club is one of the six teams in the league. It features Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose, and Tommy Fleetwood. Following one 24-foot putt from Lee, which won his team the sixth hole and an unassailable 2-1 lead, Ohanian took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his concern over facing the Australian next week:

"They let him cook. I'm not looking forward to facing him next week, but enjoying the show for now."

Min Woo Lee has been on the PGA Tour since early 2019. He’s had five top-10 finishes and clinched four titles, including the Australia PGA Championship and Macao Open. He comes from a family of golf professionals. His older sister Minjee is a two-time Major winner on the LPGA Tour.

Lee, nicknamed "Woozy," is a leader in the new generation of sporting superstars. Because of his 632,000 Instagram followers, he has been described as golf's "viral superstar."

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian were attracted to TGL after Tiger Woods gifted daughter Olympia a set of clubs

Alexis Ohanian At The 2022 US Open Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian's route to ownership of LAGC was chiefly due to his and Serena Williams' friendship with Tiger Woods. Woods gifted their daughter Olympia a set of clubs prompting her to take the sport up. Ohanian told Reuters last year that Olympia's interest was the key motivator in the couple's decision to invest in TGL:

“I knew I wanted to do this team and I knew I wanted to bring Serena in so I was like, babe come on board. When I told her I was going to start another team she was like, seriously? Then I told her what it was and she said that sounds amazing."

Williams and Ohanian, who was once described by Forbes as the "Mayor of the Internet", are no strangers to sports team ownership. They jointly own soccer's Angel City FC, and Williams has a stake in the NFL's Miami Dolphins. Their LAGC team has already progressed to TGL's playoff stage, and Ohanian will be watching closely to see how Collin Morikawa and his teammates deal with Min Woo Lee.

