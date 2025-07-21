Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian whips up adorable pancake creations for daughters Olympia & Adira as they continue sweet tradition

When Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, isn't busy running his tech company or managing his venture capital, he’s at home being the doting dad he can be to his two daughters: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and Adira River Ohanian. Olympia was born in September 2017, while Adira was born in August 2023.On Sunday, the Reddit co-founder gave another reason for his daughter to be proud as he carried on with the tradition of pancakes to impress his daughters. Ohanian shared an adorable video on X (formerly Twitter) under the hashtag #PapaPancake.In the clip, he is meticulously crafting a colorful pancake art of a character inside a coffee cup, titled &quot;CAPPI-CINO&quot; for her first daughter, Olympia. When he finished preparing, it resulted in a delightfully detailed bear-like figure inside a pink mug, complete with frothy foam and labeled “CAPPI-CINO.”In a follow-up post, Ohanian shared a photo of a custom pancake spelling out the name &quot;Adira.&quot; The plate is held by a little hand, likely Adira herself.“And for Adira of course,” he captioned.This isn't the first time Ohanian has gone out of the ordinary to impress her daughters. For him spending time with his family is relaxing and precious.Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has advocated for paternity leave &amp; gender equityAlexis Ohanian has spoken at length about the role of men after welcoming a child. While mothers generally take maternity leave to take care of their child in their infant stages. But fathers fear to take such leaves or are not allowed to do so, fearing negative career impact.Alexis Ohanian himself took 16 weeks of paid paternal leave after Serena Williams gave birth to Olympia in 2017. Since the birth of Olympia wasn't without complications, Ohanian felt the need to have paternity leave irrespective of gender.&quot;Because Olympia's birth was such a complicated one and I watched everything that my wife went through and persevered through ... I realized that we had so many advantages and yet this was still such a traumatic experience,&quot; Ohanian told Business Insider in 2019. &quot;I couldn't imagine anyone being put in [that situation] without the peace of mind knowing that they had paid leave.&quot;In order to break this stereotype, Ohanian collaborated with Dove Men+Care’s Pledge for paternity leave and was able to get over 30,000 signatures to normalize such leaves for every father in the U.S. workforce.