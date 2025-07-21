  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian whips up adorable pancake creations for daughters Olympia & Adira as they continue sweet tradition

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian whips up adorable pancake creations for daughters Olympia & Adira as they continue sweet tradition

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 21, 2025 02:40 GMT
Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0 - Source: Getty
Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian whips up adorable pancake creations for daughters Olympia & Adira as they continue sweet tradition - Source: Getty

When Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, isn't busy running his tech company or managing his venture capital, he’s at home being the doting dad he can be to his two daughters: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and Adira River Ohanian. Olympia was born in September 2017, while Adira was born in August 2023.

Ad

On Sunday, the Reddit co-founder gave another reason for his daughter to be proud as he carried on with the tradition of pancakes to impress his daughters. Ohanian shared an adorable video on X (formerly Twitter) under the hashtag #PapaPancake.

In the clip, he is meticulously crafting a colorful pancake art of a character inside a coffee cup, titled "CAPPI-CINO" for her first daughter, Olympia. When he finished preparing, it resulted in a delightfully detailed bear-like figure inside a pink mug, complete with frothy foam and labeled “CAPPI-CINO.”

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

In a follow-up post, Ohanian shared a photo of a custom pancake spelling out the name "Adira." The plate is held by a little hand, likely Adira herself.

“And for Adira of course,” he captioned.
Ad

This isn't the first time Ohanian has gone out of the ordinary to impress her daughters. For him spending time with his family is relaxing and precious.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has advocated for paternity leave & gender equity

Alexis Ohanian has spoken at length about the role of men after welcoming a child. While mothers generally take maternity leave to take care of their child in their infant stages. But fathers fear to take such leaves or are not allowed to do so, fearing negative career impact.

Ad

Alexis Ohanian himself took 16 weeks of paid paternal leave after Serena Williams gave birth to Olympia in 2017. Since the birth of Olympia wasn't without complications, Ohanian felt the need to have paternity leave irrespective of gender.

"Because Olympia's birth was such a complicated one and I watched everything that my wife went through and persevered through ... I realized that we had so many advantages and yet this was still such a traumatic experience," Ohanian told Business Insider in 2019. "I couldn't imagine anyone being put in [that situation] without the peace of mind knowing that they had paid leave."

In order to break this stereotype, Ohanian collaborated with Dove Men+Care’s Pledge for paternity leave and was able to get over 30,000 signatures to normalize such leaves for every father in the U.S. workforce.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications