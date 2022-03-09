Serena Williams and her husband celebrate her "Serena Ventures" venture capital fund raising $111 million 

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of the duo celebrating the success of Williams' venture capital firm. The firm, called Serena Ventures, successfully raised $111 million last week to fund early-stage startups.

Ohanian posted a photo of the former World No. 1 at a fancy dinner venue. The 38-year-old also hoped that the recent success was only the start of much bigger things to come in the future for his better-half's investment company.

"We celebrated the big [Serena Ventures] news last week and I finally got around to posting a photo," Ohanian captioned the post. "Much more to come, mama."

According to Williams herself, her firm's inaugural fund was a massive success to the point that it was over-subscribed. Over the last few years, the 40-year-old has been acting as an angel-investor for companies that "solve everyday problems through unconventional thinking and diverse points of view."

Speaking to Black Enterprise after the news, the American noted that she decided to start the firm after coming across a statistic that said that more than 98% of all VC money goes to men.

Wanting to change that, Serena Williams launched her own company with the goal of adding a more diverse perspective to the investment landscape and giving opportunities to historically underrepresented communities.

“I was at a conference and Caryn Seidman-Becker, the founder of CLEAR was on stage and she said less than 2% of all VC money goes to women. I legit thought she misspoke because 98% is a huge number. I couldn’t wrap my mind around basically almost 100% of money is going to the men," Williams said. "I wanted to really bring diversity to VC in the way that I could. And the only way to change those numbers was to be the person writing the big checks.”

Serena Williams has missed her second Indian Wells Open in a row

On the tennis court, however, things are not looking as bright for Serena Williams. Her continued hiatus from the sport due to ongoing recovery from the hamstring injury she sustained at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships has now reached its ninth month.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



But his picture is already on "We miss you" wall in Indian Wells along with Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Ash Barty 🤨



Ben Rothenberg



#NovakDjokovic #IndianWells Novak Djokovic has not withdrawn from Indian Wells officially yet as his name is still in entry list 🤔But his picture is already on "We miss you" wall in Indian Wells along with Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Ash Barty 🤨Ben Rothenberg Novak Djokovic has not withdrawn from Indian Wells officially yet as his name is still in entry list 🤔But his picture is already on "We miss you" wall in Indian Wells along with Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Ash Barty 🤨📷 Ben Rothenberg #NovakDjokovic #IndianWells https://t.co/6MWff1YuJH

The former World No. 1 is out of the upcoming Indian Wells Open too, a tournament she has won twice before in 1999 and 2001. More worryingly, there has been no official word from the American's camp regarding a possible return date to the WTA Tour. Missing two Grand Slams in a row has adversely affected the 23-time Grand Slam champion's ranking, dropping to World No. 238.

