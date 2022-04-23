Serena Williams and I are very close so we’re constantly in touch, she’s a phenomenal athlete and woman:  Lewis Hamilton

Formula One icon Lewis Hamilton said that he spoke with Serena Williams about their contribution in purchasing Premier League team Chelsea.

Hamilton and Serena have both invested in British businessman Sir Martin Broughton's bid to own the football club in England, who were previously owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.

Hamilton, who is a fan of Chelsea's London rivals Arsenal, said that he spoke with the former World No. 1 regarding their investment. He also called Williams a phenomenal athlete and woman.

“We did speak about it, we’ve spoken multiple times. Serena and I are very close so we’re constantly in touch, she’s a phenomenal athlete and woman. We spoke about it, she asked me what my thoughts on it."

deni @fiagirly #F1 : Lewis Hamilton on partnering with Serena Williams to buy Chelsea FC: “We did speak about it, we’ve spoken multiple times. Serena and I are very close so we’re constantly in touch, she’s a phenomenal athlete and woman. We spoke about it, she asked me what my thoughts on it #F1: Lewis Hamilton on partnering with Serena Williams to buy Chelsea FC: “We did speak about it, we’ve spoken multiple times. Serena and I are very close so we’re constantly in touch, she’s a phenomenal athlete and woman. We spoke about it, she asked me what my thoughts on it

Serena Williams has been involved in quite a few business ventures lately.

Serena Williams has been quite active in the business world lately

Serena Williams has been involved in quite a few business ventures lately through her fund Serena Ventures. She recently invested in the software company Karat to double the number of black software engineers in the United States.

Boardroom @boardroom .@SerenaWilliams is teaming up with Karat to double the number of Black software engineers in the US.



Williams' strategic investment will expand the Brilliant Black Minds program to current and aspiring Black engineers as part of a larger movement to diversify the tech industry. .@SerenaWilliams is teaming up with Karat to double the number of Black software engineers in the US.Williams' strategic investment will expand the Brilliant Black Minds program to current and aspiring Black engineers as part of a larger movement to diversify the tech industry. https://t.co/4OfGd4nmqu

As far as sports teams go, Serena and Venus Williams are both minority owners for the Miami Dolphins. So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that she has invested in the takeover of another sports team. However, it will be interesting to see if Broughton's bid is enough to become Chelsea's new owner.

Williams has been out of tennis for a long time with her last professional match coming at Wimbledon 2021. As a result of her prolonged activity from tour, the American's ranking has gone down to 245th in the world.

However, it may not be too long before Williams returns to action as she hinted not too long ago that she could return to action during Wimbledon.

The 40-year-old had a disappointing 2021 season with a semifinal run at the Australian Open being her most notable achievement. Williams reached the fourth round of Roland Garros before losing to Elena Rybakina. She then competed at Wimbledon but retired during her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to an injury.

It will be interesting to see whether Williams makes her return during Wimbledon. The American is still one Grand Slam title away from equaling Margaret Court's all-time record. While the chances of Williams winning another major are low given her inactivity and age, she may not be willing to give up on the feat just yet.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan