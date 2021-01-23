"Serena Williams and I exploded together in our respective professions" - Patrick Mouratoglou

Patrick Mouratoglou and Serena Williams have formed one of the longer-lasting coaching-player partnerships in women's tennis. The pair have been working together since 2012, and 10 of Serena's 23 Majors have come during that span.

The 50-year-old Mouratoglou recently claimed that the successful partnership between the two is no accident, and that they were both ready to take each other to new heights in their respective professions.

"I think it happened at that point because I was ready, believable to play that role. If it hadn't been for her, I probably would have reached this level with someone else. Serena is no accident," Mouratologu said.

"On her side, she was already a champion when I knew her, but with me, she changed dimension," he added. "Basically, we exploded together in our respective professions. Before her, Marco Baghdatis or Aravane Rezai had also brought me a lot."

Serena Williams is no longer just a tennis player. The 39-year old American is also a successful businesswoman and investor, besides being married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and being mother to three-year-old Olympia.

Mouratoglou believes the fact that he doesn't interfere in Serena's affairs beyond his role as a coach is another key to their successful partnership.

"Not at all," the Frenchman said when asked if he is involved in any of Serena's businesses. "I don't want interference in my work with her, so I don't interfere with other people's work. I know the job of agent but I no longer practice it."

"I know the best things come to an end. It doesn't traumatize me" - Mouratologu on life after coaching Serena Williams

Serena Williams with coach Patrick Mouratoglou at the 2019 Australian Open

Outside of his role as Serena Williams' coach, Patrick Mouratoglou has established a state-of-the-art residential tennis academy in France. And several other top players - including Stefanos Tsitsipas and Coco Gauff - often train there.

Last season Mouratoglou also debuted the Ultimate Tennis Showdown, an innovative tennis format aimed at younger audiences. So it comes as no surprise that the Frenchman is prepared for life after the retirement of Serena Williams, who turns 40 later this year.

"No, not too much," Mouratoglou responded when asked if he thinks about the post-Serena era." But I know the best things come to an end. It doesn't traumatize me."

The 50-year-old then went on to explain the difference between his role as the coach of Serena Williams and a mentor to other players such as Tsitsipas.

"The coach takes 100% of the responsibilities," Mouratoglou said. "So with Serena Williams, I control all the athlete, the others (doctors, physiotherapist, food, etc.), training, etc. Even part of her family life as it can impact her. I created a relationship that allows that. As a mentor, with Stefanos Tsitsipas for example, I intervene when I deem it necessary and I am available if needed. But I am not responsible for his results since he has a coach."