"Serena Williams, I will be sending you the bills from my primary care physician, cardiologist and therapist" - Tennis fans react to American legend's 1st win since comeback at Canadian Open

Serena Williams recorded her first win on the WTA Tour in over 400 days, outperforming Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in the first round of the 2022 Canadian Open. Having not played any competitive tennis since last year's Wimbledon due to a hamstring injury, the 23-time Grand Slam champion made her singles comeback at the same tournament this year back in June.
Unfortunately, she fell in the very first round, losing to Harmony Tan in an extraordinary three-setter. Williams looked far better against Parrizas-Diaz on Monday, although her movement on the court still left a lot to be desired.
Despite the 6-3, 6-4 scoreline, it was anything but a straightforward victory for the American, who had to fight tooth and nail for every inch against the Spaniard.
Tennis fans were mostly ecstatic to see the former World No. 1 triumph once again, although they admitted they could use a less stressful clash next time around.
One fan on Twitter joked about the same, remarking that watching the 41-year-old is bound to send them to the hospital because of how nerve-wracking it is, and tweeted:
"Serena Williams, I will be sending you the bills from my primary care physician, cardiologist and therapist."
Another user commented on the same lines, stating that it felt like they had played the match alongside the 23-time Grand Slam champion and were as knackered as Williams at the end. The tweet read:
"I definitely played that with her! I’m tired and don’t wanna watch another match today!"
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
Serena Williams faces either Belinda Bencic or Tereza Martincova in Canadian Open second round
Following her victory over Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, Serena Williams will square off against either Belinda Bencic or Tereza Martincova in the second round of the 2022 Canadian Open.
The duo take on each other later today, giving the American some much-needed rest ahead of her next clash on Wednesday.
Bencic has beaten Williams once on the WTA Tour before, doing so at the same tournament in the 2015 edition. In their most recent meeting at the 2017 Australian Open, however, the 23-time Grand Slam champion came out on top and has a 2-1 lead in the overall head-to-head against the Swiss. Martincova, meanwhile, has never met the former World No. 1 to date.
A victory in the second round would likely pit the 40-year-old against eighth seed Garbine Muguruza next, while top seed Iga Swiatek is expected to cross paths with her in the quarterfinals.
Third seed Maria Sakkari or fifth seed Ons Jabeur are the most plausible semifinal opponents, with second seed Anett Kontaveit or fourth seed Paula Badosa favored to reach the final from the bottom half of the draw.