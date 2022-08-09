"Serena Williams, I will be sending you the bills from my primary care physician, cardiologist and therapist" - Tennis fans react to American legend's 1st win since comeback at Canadian Open

Serena Williams recorded her first win on the WTA Tour in over 400 days, outperforming Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in the first round of the 2022 Canadian Open. Having not played any competitive tennis since last year's Wimbledon due to a hamstring injury, the 23-time Grand Slam champion made her singles comeback at the same tournament this year back in June.

Unfortunately, she fell in the very first round, losing to Harmony Tan in an extraordinary three-setter. Williams looked far better against Parrizas-Diaz on Monday, although her movement on the court still left a lot to be desired.

Despite the 6-3, 6-4 scoreline, it was anything but a straightforward victory for the American, who had to fight tooth and nail for every inch against the Spaniard.

Tennis fans were mostly ecstatic to see the former World No. 1 triumph once again, although they admitted they could use a less stressful clash next time around.

One fan on Twitter joked about the same, remarking that watching the 41-year-old is bound to send them to the hospital because of how nerve-wracking it is, and tweeted:

"Serena Williams, I will be sending you the bills from my primary care physician, cardiologist and therapist."

calvin @tiramisu_wei serena williams i will be sending you the bills from my primary care physician, cardiologist, therapist, serena williams i will be sending you the bills from my primary care physician, cardiologist, therapist,

Another user commented on the same lines, stating that it felt like they had played the match alongside the 23-time Grand Slam champion and were as knackered as Williams at the end. The tweet read:

"I definitely played that with her! I’m tired and don’t wanna watch another match today!"

QueenMotha @Glam_Girl84 @Chambers2Marcia @serenapower_ I def played that with her! I’m tired and don’t wanna watch another match today! @Chambers2Marcia @serenapower_ I def played that with her! I’m tired and don’t wanna watch another match today!

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Luis. @serenapower_



In her first match on the US hard courts since 2020, 3-time champion Serena Williams beats Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round in Toronto!!!!



Up next: [12] Bencic or Martincova. SERENA WINSIn her first match on the US hard courts since 2020, 3-time champion Serena Williams beats Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round in Toronto!!!! #NBO22 Up next: [12] Bencic or Martincova. SERENA WINS‼️In her first match on the US hard courts since 2020, 3-time champion Serena Williams beats Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round in Toronto!!!! #NBO22Up next: [12] Bencic or Martincova. https://t.co/PbQ7jqPh3z

𝘽𝙍𝙀𝙉𝙏 #74inToronto @theserenaslam 🏽 Serena won??? Half of the perfect bday gift is in the works! Now Venus let’s make it a whole Serena won??? Half of the perfect bday gift is in the works! Now Venus let’s make it a whole 🙏🏽 https://t.co/bpFuQm7HWz

Corbin @Dr_CorbinCWong beats like crazy with every shot. Grateful to see u, @NBOtoronto Today is a reminder of how much I miss being part of a live Serena match where even if u need to use the restroom, u gotta hold it in, where u would shout so loud until u lose ur voice, where urbeats like crazy with every shot. Grateful to see u, @serenawilliams Today is a reminder of how much I miss being part of a live Serena match where even if u need to use the restroom, u gotta hold it in, where u would shout so loud until u lose ur voice, where ur ♥️ beats like crazy with every shot. Grateful to see u, @serenawilliams! @NBOtoronto

WearAMask😷-I♥️DC Queens CandiceKP & IrisWestAllen @KnowledgIsPowa

The one and only Serena Williams Luis. @serenapower_



In her first match on the US hard courts since 2020, 3-time champion Serena Williams beats Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round in Toronto!!!!



Up next: [12] Bencic or Martincova. SERENA WINSIn her first match on the US hard courts since 2020, 3-time champion Serena Williams beats Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round in Toronto!!!! #NBO22 Up next: [12] Bencic or Martincova. SERENA WINS‼️In her first match on the US hard courts since 2020, 3-time champion Serena Williams beats Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round in Toronto!!!! #NBO22Up next: [12] Bencic or Martincova. https://t.co/PbQ7jqPh3z Yaaaaas GO LEGEND-ICON-GODDESSThe one and only Serena Williams twitter.com/serenapower_/s… Yaaaaas GO LEGEND-ICON-GODDESSThe one and only Serena Williams twitter.com/serenapower_/s…

We are Team Sussex 💙 @cocoqueen44 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 twitter.com/serenapower_/s… Luis. @serenapower_



In her first match on the US hard courts since 2020, 3-time champion Serena Williams beats Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round in Toronto!!!!



Up next: [12] Bencic or Martincova. SERENA WINSIn her first match on the US hard courts since 2020, 3-time champion Serena Williams beats Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round in Toronto!!!! #NBO22 Up next: [12] Bencic or Martincova. SERENA WINS‼️In her first match on the US hard courts since 2020, 3-time champion Serena Williams beats Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round in Toronto!!!! #NBO22Up next: [12] Bencic or Martincova. https://t.co/PbQ7jqPh3z Congratulations Serena Congratulations Serena👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 twitter.com/serenapower_/s…

Toni Basil @Toni_Basil Luis. @serenapower_



In her first match on the US hard courts since 2020, 3-time champion Serena Williams beats Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round in Toronto!!!!



Up next: [12] Bencic or Martincova. SERENA WINSIn her first match on the US hard courts since 2020, 3-time champion Serena Williams beats Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round in Toronto!!!! #NBO22 Up next: [12] Bencic or Martincova. SERENA WINS‼️In her first match on the US hard courts since 2020, 3-time champion Serena Williams beats Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round in Toronto!!!! #NBO22Up next: [12] Bencic or Martincova. https://t.co/PbQ7jqPh3z Oh yes age is just a number twitter.com/serenapower_/s… Oh yes age is just a number twitter.com/serenapower_/s…

Mika Shaye @mikashaye Luis. @serenapower_



In her first match on the US hard courts since 2020, 3-time champion Serena Williams beats Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round in Toronto!!!!



Up next: [12] Bencic or Martincova. SERENA WINSIn her first match on the US hard courts since 2020, 3-time champion Serena Williams beats Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round in Toronto!!!! #NBO22 Up next: [12] Bencic or Martincova. SERENA WINS‼️In her first match on the US hard courts since 2020, 3-time champion Serena Williams beats Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round in Toronto!!!! #NBO22Up next: [12] Bencic or Martincova. https://t.co/PbQ7jqPh3z Only got to watch the last game of the match but a straight set win is good in any case. twitter.com/serenapower_/s… Only got to watch the last game of the match but a straight set win is good in any case. twitter.com/serenapower_/s…

Serena Williams faces either Belinda Bencic or Tereza Martincova in Canadian Open second round

Serena Williams faces either Bencic or Martincova in the second round in Toronto

Following her victory over Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, Serena Williams will square off against either Belinda Bencic or Tereza Martincova in the second round of the 2022 Canadian Open.

The duo take on each other later today, giving the American some much-needed rest ahead of her next clash on Wednesday.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis



Serena Williams is back and a winner once again, defeating Nuria Parrizas Diaz, 6-3, 6-4, making good on her very first match point.



With the win, Serena moves into round 2 where she'll face either Tereza Martincova or Belinda Bencic.



Welcome back, Serena! The GOAT Returns!Serena Williams is back and a winner once again, defeating Nuria Parrizas Diaz, 6-3, 6-4, making good on her very first match point.With the win, Serena moves into round 2 where she'll face either Tereza Martincova or Belinda Bencic.Welcome back, Serena! The GOAT Returns!Serena Williams is back and a winner once again, defeating Nuria Parrizas Diaz, 6-3, 6-4, making good on her very first match point.With the win, Serena moves into round 2 where she'll face either Tereza Martincova or Belinda Bencic.Welcome back, Serena! 💪 https://t.co/sbFq1rzyKD

Bencic has beaten Williams once on the WTA Tour before, doing so at the same tournament in the 2015 edition. In their most recent meeting at the 2017 Australian Open, however, the 23-time Grand Slam champion came out on top and has a 2-1 lead in the overall head-to-head against the Swiss. Martincova, meanwhile, has never met the former World No. 1 to date.

Black Spin Global @BlackSpinGlobal TORONTO | Serena Williams is into the second round after seeing off Nuria Parrizas Diaz in straights – 6-3, 6-4.



Serena, playing her first hard court event since last year’s Australian Open, faces 12th seed Belinda Bencic or Tereza Martincova next.



📸 | Vaughn Ridley [Getty] TORONTO | Serena Williams is into the second round after seeing off Nuria Parrizas Diaz in straights – 6-3, 6-4.Serena, playing her first hard court event since last year’s Australian Open, faces 12th seed Belinda Bencic or Tereza Martincova next.📸 | Vaughn Ridley [Getty] https://t.co/d1NDRSgLmS

A victory in the second round would likely pit the 40-year-old against eighth seed Garbine Muguruza next, while top seed Iga Swiatek is expected to cross paths with her in the quarterfinals.

Third seed Maria Sakkari or fifth seed Ons Jabeur are the most plausible semifinal opponents, with second seed Anett Kontaveit or fourth seed Paula Badosa favored to reach the final from the bottom half of the draw.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh