Serena Williams "in love already" with good friend Caroline Wozniacki's newborn son

Serena Williams shared a sweet message while reacting to an adorable picture posted by second-time mom Caroline Wozniacki. Williams and Wozniacki are close friends and the former Danish player gave birth to her second child, a boy, earlier this week.

Wozniacki made the announcement by sharing a picture of her one-year-old daughter Olivia alongside her little brother, James. Williams reacted to the same on Instagram with a congratulatory message for Wozniacki and her husband David Lee.

"I'm in love already. Congrats Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee," Serena Williams wrote on her Instagram story.

Serena Williams via Instagram Stories.

Wozniacki and Lee, a former NBA star, made the announcement on Thursday and revealed that their son James was born on Monday, October 24.

"Family of 4. James Wozniacki Lee born October 24, 2022. Everybody is healthy and Olivia is thrilled to be a big sister," read the caption of Wozniacki's post on Instagram.

Wozniacki became the latest among tennis superstars to welcome a new addition to their families. Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, and the star tennis couple Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils all recently became parents, albeit for the first time.

Williams and Wozniacki have been friends for a long time and the American tennis great was one of the few tennis players who attended Wozniacki's wedding to Lee back in 2019. The Dane is also good friends with Venus Williams.

Serena Williams teases tennis comeback

Serena Williams waves to the crowd at the 2022 US Open.

Serena Williams continues to tease fans and followers of tennis about a surprise comeback to the tour, shortly after bidding goodbye to the professional tennis tour. During a recent appearance at a TechCrunch conference, Williams joked about still playing on the court at home, but stated that she is "not retired." This comes after she had earlier suggested that she would "never say never" to coming back.

When the American first announced that she would move away from the pro tour through an article in Vogue, she referenced "one of her best friends" Wozniacki, admitting that she would not be able to feel as excited about retirement as Wozniacki did when she called it quits back in 2020.

"I know that a lot of people are excited about and look forward to retiring, and I really wish I felt that way. Ashleigh Barty was number one in the world when she left the sport this March, and I believe she really felt ready to move on. Caroline Wozniacki, who is one of my best friends, felt a sense of relief when she retired in 2020," Williams wrote.

