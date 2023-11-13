Serena Williams attended the Trilogy Tour concert at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on Friday, November 10.

The American tennis legend delighted in the show put on by Latin pop stars Pitbull, Ricky Martin, and Enrique Iglesias, and was joined by fellow former player Anna Kournikova and actress Eva Longoria.

Williams shared a video from her time at the Kaseya Center on social media, which featured pictures from backstage with Martin, Iglesias, Longoria, and Kournikova. The clip, set to background music of Iglesias' track Bailando (Spanish Version), also showed the 23-time Grand Slam champion dancing and enjoying the music show.

Adding to the video, Serena Williams asserted that she had the "best time" at the event and that she was a Latin music lover for life after the concert.

"I had the best time at @ricky_martin @enriqueiglesias @pitbull show! I’m def a Latin music lover for LIFE @evalongoria @annakournikova thanks Ricky!!!" Williams captioned the Instagram Reel.

The Trilogy Tour began on October 14 in Washington, DC, and will run through December 10 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Serena Williams named 'Fashion Icon' at the CFDA Awards 2023

Serena Williams has always flaunted her fashion savvy, even during her time on the WTA Tour, and dazzled fans with some of the most iconic dresses worn by a tennis player. Her trailblazing fashion acumen was memorialized at the 2023 CFDA Awards, organized by the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was awarded the prestigious 'Fashion Icon' Award and became the first athlete to receive the accolade. Past winners of the 'Fashion Icon' award include Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Zendaya, and Beyonce.

Serena Williams wore a black sequin dress custom-made by CFDA Chairman Thom Browne to the ceremony. Her dress was completed by billowy puff sleeves from a glossy black material, the exquisite "Fleur de Mer" pave diamond with pearl, and cable drop earrings from David Yurman.

Williams shared pictures from that night on Instagram, captioning the post:

"My night out with @cfda continued…"

Serena Williams was honored to receive the award and talked about using fashion as an avenue to express her true identity in a statement given to Vogue.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve used fashion as an outlet to express myself. I have had so much fun learning my style and allowing it to change as my life has evolved, but I’ve always held one thing true—fashion is for everyone, no matter your size, race, or income. I am incredibly honored to be receiving the prestigious Fashion Icon award from the CFDA, an organization whose work I have long admired and to stand among style icons I have always looked up to,” she said.

The event was held on Monday, November 6, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. It was attended by star-studded guests, including Anne Hathaway, Gwyneth Paltrow, Vanessa Hudgens, and more.

