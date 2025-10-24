Serena Williams joins Carlos Alcaraz fan club, gives major prediction about him surpassing Novak Djokovic's Slam record

Serena Williams has declared herself a big Carlos Alcaraz fan and said she often talks to him ahead of his matches. The tennis legend also believes that records are meant to be broken and that the Spanish youngster could overtake Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam tally.

Alcaraz, who turned 22 in May, has already won six Grand Slam titles. He and Jannik Sinner have dominated the tour over the last two seasons, having split the last eight Majors. In the ongoing season, Alcaraz has won eight singles titles, including the French Open and the US Open.

Williams is in Spain to receive the 2025 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. During an interview with ABC Sports, she spoke about Alcaraz.

"Alcaraz is doing incredible things. I'm a huge fan of Alcaraz. I always call him when he plays, to cheer him on," she said.

When asked if Alcaraz can surpass Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam title count, the American said it's possible. She mentioned how no one imagined Pete Sampras' 14 Majors to be bested, before Roger Federer (20), Rafael Nadal (22), and Djokovic (24) flipped the script.

"At this point, anything is possible," Serena Williams added. "When Federer started, no one thought he could surpass Sampras, and he did. Then Rafa did the same, and then Djokovic. Carlos is very young, he has great rivals, but of course it's possible. Records are there to be broken."

Williams bid farewell to professional tennis in 2022, 27 years after she made her debut. The former World No. 1 retired with 73 singles titles, including 23 Majors. She also won 14 Grand Slams in the doubles category, all with her sister, Venus.

Serena Williams reveals her favorite career moment

Venus and Serena Williams at the 2017 Australian Open - Source: Getty

In the same interview, Serena Williams was asked about her favorite moment from her long and decorated career. She picked her final Grand Slam win at the 2017 Australian Open as the dearest, the reason being that she was two months pregnant with her first daughter, Olympia, at the time.

In the final, Serena defeated Venus Williams, who was aware of her younger sister's situation.

"When I won the Australian Open in 2017, while I was [two months] pregnant. I don't think many people could do that," Serena said. "I don't even know how I did it. It was a little sad because I had to beat my sister in the finals. She already knew I was pregnant. I think if I had known better, things would have been different for her and me."

Olympia was born in September 2017, while Serena and Alexis Ohanian welcomed their second daughter, Adira River, in August 2023.

