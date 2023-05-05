Serena Williams joked about naming her second child after her favorite Disney characters.

Williams recently announced her pregnancy on social media by sharing an image of herself with a baby bump along with her husband at the Met Gala.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," Williams captioned her Instagram post.

Williams also shared a video on TikTok where she joked about naming her second child after her favorite Disney characters as she was a huge fan of the animation company.

The 41-year-old threw a bunch of characters that included Maleficent, Scar (Lion King), Gaston (Beauty and the Beast), Ursula (Little Mermaid), and Lady Gothel (Tangled).

"Good Morning. I was thinking about... I don't know the gender, I don't know if we're having a girl or a boy. So, I'm thinking about some names and I was like maybe I should do something with my favorite disney characters because I love disney and as you know, I'm like their biggest fan," Williams said.

"So, if it's a girl, it could be like malecifent (Maleficent), that's how you say it?" she added. "It could be Scar, if it's a boy, love Scar. misunderstood a little bit. What else? Gaston. how cpuld I forget Gaston. Ursula, classic, got to love Ursula. Lady Gothel, maybe I can call her Lady Gothel if it's a girl. So just been through these names. Telling you, I'm onto something."

Serena Williams reunites with Roger Federer at MET Gala

Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open.

Serena Williams and Roger Federer recently met at the MET Gala, where the latter served as one of the co-hosts along with his wife Mirka.

Williams and Federer both announced their respective retirements from tennis in 2022. The former's last tournament was the US Open, where she reached the third round after beating Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit before losing to Ajla Tomljanovic. She ended the 2022 season with three wins out of seven matches.

Federer, meanwhile, played his final professional match at the Laver Cup. Representing Team Europe, the Swiss maestro partnered his rival Rafael Nadal and the pair faced Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, who won 4-6, 7-6(2), 11-9.

This was the 20-time Grand Slam's first match since the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, where he reached the quarterfinals before losing to Hubert Hurkacz.

